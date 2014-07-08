8 Things We Learned From Jennifer Lawrence Face-Palming Emma Watson

Look, we get it: Jennifer Lawrence is kooky and fun and we all want to be best friends with her. ALL OF US. But because beating a dead horse is the new normal in our insufferable 24-hour media climate, we're here to remind you once again that Jennifer Lawrence is kooky and fun and that you should never stop wanting to be friends with her, ever. Look, here she is face-palming Emma Watson at Paris Fashion Week, lucky Emma!
Oh, but don't worry, Emma was totally cool with it! See, look at her face! Haha! Hahahahaah! Ha.
Don't think this counts as news? You're right, actually. It's more like school. Here are 8 amazing things I learned from the earth-shattering media event:
1. If you're Jennifer Lawrence, you can basically get away with anything.
Including shoving your germy hand directly into Emma Watson's beautiful porcelain face! At a Dior fashion show no less! Hahahahahaa! Haha! Haaaaaaa
2. Jennifer Lawrence is way tanner than she was before.
As the Daily Mirror so aptly states, the “Hunger Games” star was sporting “an unusually bronzed look” at the “stuffy” fashion event. I agree, Daily Mirror! She is tanner!
3. This was a perfectly-timed publicity stunt by Jennifer Lawrence.
At the risk of incurring God's wrath, I have to admit that by the time this year's Golden Globes rolled around, I'd grown more than a little tired of J-Law Fever, and by the Oscars I seriously considered starting a Kristen Stewart fansite. Thankfully, post-awards season she retreated from public view for a bit before reemerging a sensible four months later – just to remind us all of how fiercely and annoyingly lovable she is.
4. “Jennifer Lawrence Face-Palmed Emma Watson” is currently the No. 1 trending topic on Facebook.
Closely followed by “LeBron James,” “Crumbs Bake Shop” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” In related news, we are doomed.
5. “I think our girl crush on Jennifer Lawrence just went into overdrive” is a very annoying sentence.
It is, you guys.
6. Jennifer Lawrence's legs are whiter than Emma Watson's even though her face is tanner than Emma Watson's.
Brain hurts.
7. “Kate Hudson dazzles in plunging lilac jumpsuit and joins star-studded line-up at Paris Fashion Week”
8. “Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shows off her growing bump in a bikini selfie”
Oh for Christs sake…lighten up. apparently, the two are good friends. It’s just harmless joking around and it certainly won’t disrupt our lives at all.
Thank you so much for this. Finally someone who agrees that her constantly obnoxious red carpet hijinks are super not funny. At all. Really unprofessional. It was maybe funny the first few times. But it’s literally every single time a camera around, she just tries to be “kooky” and attention getting. Man I am so damn sick of Jennifer Lawrence. Emma Watson is pretty much the definition of class and maturity in general, and even more so in this instance.
You couldn’t be too tired of her otherwise why would you utilize your precious time to read an article clearly about Jennifer Lawrence?
Oh honey you have it all wrong. I came to read a brilliantly snarky article bashing her stupid antics against a mature and well behaved actress, who happens to be my one of my favorites. Good zinger, very original …not.
Or perhaps, like me, M. was hoping to see that the rest of the world is as tired of this child as we are.
It is not intentional. She is always embarrassed afterward. She has extreme ADHD, which means that the “executive function” part of her brain is underactive. That is the part of the prefrontal lobe of the cerebral cortex that has to do with self-control, as well as organizing and planning. She has said that she tries to tell herself not to be hyper in public, but she is not usually successful. It is also the reason she did poorly in school in spite of having high intelligence.
Emma Watson is the most vit D deficient person in the world.jennifer legs are whighter because of the large amount of light falling on them nothing else
Emma Watson is Vitamin D deficient. Oh, sorry, the most in the world. That’s amazing! Do you contribute to The Guinness Book of World Records? You must to know that fact! Also, it’s the spray tan, genius. Even if Jennifer was alone in the picture – you really expect anyone to believe she walked into a spotlight – legs only? LOL.
Emma’s face after its all said and done says a lot. Kind of feel bad for her that she was on the receiving end of someone’s attention seeking antics. And she just takes it, but that look on her face seems like she wants to run.
Actually, the very next photo of Watson shows her laughing and kidding around with Lawrence. It’s really not worth making a big deal over.
JL is so vain; she probably thinks this picture is all about her
She had one eye on the camera as she jealously upstage every pretty girl..
Don’t you? Don’t You?
You just made it all about her.
I find it interesting that Mr. Eggertson writes that this was a publicity stunt by Jennifer Lawrence (because you know, Lawrence and The Hunger Games series desperately need publicity) but writes an article (a negative one, because negativity sells folks) that he knows will generate hits…not a lot on this site, maybe, but a rather decent amount on Facebook. Now, THAT’S calculated. (LOL!).
The majority of the internet seems to love this interaction between Lawrence and Watson (take a look at the attention (positive attention) it’s receiving on Tumblr…showing the photos of Watson laughing harder than I think I’ve ever seen her laugh. Watson seems to be having fun and not taking it too seriously. So, if it’s not bothering Watson, why should it bother anyone?…right, Mr. Eggertson?.
Sp. : *Eggertsen*…my apologies.
One picture and then 2000 articles about it across the internet. Amazing the obsession people has with young hollywood actresses.
I saw all the pictures, Jen and Emma were laughing, hugging, and talking after this ONE cutesy picture was taken.
An actress is seen having a good time and hamming it up with a friend like most people do with their friends and is ridiculed, or an actress acts all sour and does not engage the media and is ridiculed. Can’t win with the Internet Trolls.
I think its good they are being themselves, not everything is cold and calculated like most of the internet believes.
“At the risk of incurring God’s wrath, I have to admit that by the time this year’s Golden Globes rolled around, I’d grown more than a little tired of J-Law Fever”
The wrath of God or the wrath of whoever is running Hitfix? Seriously, I love your site and I don’t mind Lawrence at all but your coverage of her is pretty excessive. Your coverage of celebrity antics is otherwise very minimal but when it comes to her, it feels like every time she sneezes deserves a “Oh, she’s so funny!” article.
At some point, that over-exposition will backfire and judging by the comments, it has already started.
I realized after I wrote this post that the facebook feed was a bigger culprit than the site itself. Still, too much is too much.
[img]http://a.disquscdn.com/uploads/mediaembed/images/1141/9682/original.jpg[/img]
Look at this picture, sums up the stupidity of this article.
Agreed, I am also growing bored with Jennifer.
I also embrace the irony behind a writer making boring tabloid articles about something that’s not news and turning it into something he’d expect others to read.
Way to contribute to the death of real journalism, bloggy. Go back to “smelling the pages of old books.”
THANK YOU! She’s alright, I don’t enjoy her movies, but she’s not a bad actress. I cannot STAND, however, to constantly listen to or see her in public. She is annoying and childish. It’s like listening to a spoiled teenager. I have never been able to understand the public’s fascination with her. My two best theories are that the world is getting dumber by the second or that since most other stars her age are, well, untalented jokes, essentially, by comparison she seems worthy of such adulation. She’s not. Please stop paying so much attention to her idiotic stunts and go see her movies. Maybe she’ll get the picture and grow up. Conduct yourself with at least a little bit of dignity, ok, Jennifer?
I don’t have a problem at all with how Jennifer Lawrence behaves on the red carpet…why should anyone?.
My God, are you that uptight?…it’s just goofing around, it’s not a Lohan situation (a true enigma to me) where she’s not only self destructive, but hurtful to others apparently. Considering how well Jennifer Lawrence has handled her career and herself in the midst of all that fame and fortune (at such a young age) Lawrence is alright by me. More like Lawrence…talented, down to earth and doesn’t take herself so freaking seriously.
See my comment above about ADHD. She says that she is annoyed with herself and is sick of seeing herself everywhere, so she more than understands other people feeling the same way. She says she is far ahead of evrybody else at being annoyed with herself. She can’t look at videos of herself or read about her interviews because they intensify her anxiety and panic attacks.
She is not a “dramatic” actor. Look at her incredibly subtle and nuanced changes in expression in intense, emotional scenes. Her acting is incredibly genuine, real, and true to life, rather than dramatic. She has been described as one of the best actresses of her generation, and I think her subtle and nuanced portrayals and expressions are the best of anybody, of any age, anywhere.
The only reason people are getting tired of this girl is because internet bloggers POST EVERY LITTLE THING SHE DOES… its overkill but she draws click by both people who like her and people who hate her. I hope she gets a break until Mockingjay releases.
It’s actually you guy’s fault your tired of her, its the fans and haters that makes things like this NEWS because you guys care so much about her. whether that be good or bad. The problem is not her in a sense of course some blame falls on her. But if all these other stars are so mature they should know to bring her to the side and have a talk about what she did. I am not a fan of either one i just feel that our definition of whats important is a little screwed. Seeing as how a face palm lies right in the front of our priorities.
JL never gonna beat Emma .
JL is too rude almost all the people have close friends to do funny things. do not wrap the dirty mind with haha hoho word “friend”.
And I can find JL is quiet stupid to let her jealous shown, and even worse in the nasty way.
The truth is? JL can’t beat Emma. Emma’s fame is in another dimension in the world and Emma has more classical beauty. That’s why Emma can bear that kind of woman, JL. can be generous.
too calculated action. what a bitch !
just for fun? bull shit. How dare to try to cajole ?