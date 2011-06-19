10 things we learned in the first 8 minutes of’ True Blood’ Season 4

“True Blood” doesn’t kick off season four until next Sunday, but after giving the small audience of HBO GO a sneak peek (thanks to Time Warner and Comcast not being on board yet), the network debuted eight minutes of the season premiere after “Game of Thrones” to increase the hype. And, surprisingly, we got a quick lesson in the world of fairies that Sookie (the always spunky Anna Paquin) is seemingly now a part of.
But, if you are waiting to see the entire episode next week, stop reading now. Spoilers ahead…
Note: When we last left Sookie, she’d been magically transported out of Bon Temps to some other world where season four begins.
There are golden apples or lumieres in fairy world
When Sookie arrives in what appears to be a fairy “heaven,” she quickly deduces that the humans or other fairies there are a bit addicted to the golden fruit they are being served.
Sookie has a fairy godmother – really
It turns out that the fairy that first met Sookie, Claudine (Lara Pulver) is actually her fairy…godmother. Plus, Fairy Godmother’s can be guys too, but they are still called godmothers even if their real name is, um, Lloyd.
Gary Cole is Sookie’s grand father Earl
In a stunner for Sookie, not only does she run into that self-hating telepath she met in Houston a few years, er months prior, but her grandfather Earl is alive and well. Strangely, he’s been in the Fairy world for twenty years, but he thinks it’s only been a few hours.
Meet Marnie
The fairy kingdom ruler Queen Marnie (Fiona Shaw, and at least we think she’s a queen) reveals that after a vampire breached their realm (Sookie’s love Bill Compton), she’s decided it’s become necessary to seal the portal forever. But what does she need Sookie for then?
We still don’t know the secret of Sookie’s powers
Queen Marnie seems stunned when after trying to force Sookie to eat the lumieres she is able to blast her into the light tree. Sookie’s turning into a regular Iron Man here with those laser-like rays.
Fairy world really looks more like Joshua Tree
When Queen Marnie crashes into the tree the illusion of fairyland and needless to say, the race’s new home looks a lot like the Southern California Desert. Not pretty.
Real fairies have a lot in common with those aliens on “V”
Yes, fairies bring humans to their realm not for safe haven or to bare lovechildren, but to eat them. Makes you rethink that whole vampires are evil thing doesn’t it?
Some fairies who want to seal off the fairy world to humans, another that does not
“Good” fairies (go with me here) help Sookie and her grandfather escape the hard charging Queen Marnie and quickly provide exposition to explain they don’t want to seal off the portal and intend to return to earth some day.
Fairies shoot magic balls
All fairies appear telepathic, but most of them can also shoot energy balls out of their hands that can vaporize a human or another fairy in an instant. Perfect for the HBO iPhone game debuting any moment now.
Is Sookie human, half-human or fairy?
It’s a bit confusing. It appeared the reveal at the end of last season was that Sookie was a fairy, but judging from Queen Mab’s revelations she may be half-human, half-fairy? We’re guessing we’ll find out when she eventually makes it home to Bon Temps.
Look for continuing coverage of “True Blood” all this week leading up to Sunday’s season four premiere.
YES! Even though it got a bit cheesy at the end of that clip. Hoping for better signs of life in the season premiere! :)
It got a bit cheesy at the end there, but still excited to see what the new season brings! :)
I really liked the entire vampire storyline and the wolves… but I agreed with Sookie at the opening of the following season when she said “really a f**n fairy?” I mean really – is this turning into a Buffy series? (but yes I will still watch it lol
Actually, I’ve been watching episodes from my Buffy boxed set, and it’s interesting how many similar plot points are in True Blood. But, gee, Buffy ran from 1997-2003, and the first Sookie novel came out in 2001. Coincidence?? Actually, I’m more interested in what Alan Ball was thinking when he decided to adapt the series.
The fairies weren’t eating any of the fruit – only the humans. Interesting.
Actually that fairy evil woman wasn’t Marnie, that was Mab, I forget who plays her, but I’m sure that wasn’t Fiona Shaw, who wasn’t in the eight minute sneak peek. Anyway, this just made me pumped for the premiere next weekend!
I hate Bill the vampire so much, I’ve tuned out until they give him the wooden stake treatment, and kill him off permanently. He ruins Sookie’s character.
As pointed out already, the evil fairy queen is not Marnie and not Fiona Shaw. The character is Mab, but I am not sure who the actress is.
you wrote Queen Marnie, then Queen Mab….the fairy, is Mab, the witch Marnie, just letting ya know ;)
Yikes! No! Please let this series die already. The books are good the TV show is horrendous. The depiction of the south is culturally biased and heinous. They’re depicting southerners as hillbillies.
Im intrigued. I hate how they are doing the fairy storyline though and I hate Sookie super powers. Telepath is one thing, but shooting magical lights from her hands is just ridiculous. Ill watch it for the other cast members though. I love Eric, Pam, and LaFayette. Oh and Jason…. I love Jason.
It’s Queen Mab played by Rebecca Wisocky.
I thought last season was pretty bad. Hopefully, this show gets it’s swagger back this year. Though so far, I’m not impressed.
Amen. I was under the impression they brought on a new director or something, as each episode was worse and worse–and somehow “felt” different than the previous seasons. The show is a bit of a guilty pleasure, in that I don’t watch it for the directing, or acting, just for the story…but even that has become pretty diluted.
She’s part fairy. According to the novel she’s 1/8th fairy. I am not sure how much fairy blood she has in her according to the show version but they said in season 3 she was not a full fairy. You must have missed that. Bill told her when she found out she was only part fairy. It is a common thing for humans and fairies (in the books) to well hook up. there are fairies that do not like the fairy/human people. Nope. Full fairies are rare in the books and they want to keep their kind from going extinct. Seems Alan is sticking to that bit from the books but putting his own spin on it. He’s also introducing it earlier too. But yes Eric and Bill both said she was not a full Fae in season 3.
Comcast is on board through Xfinity, they do Comcast’s viewing online.
11. The writer couldn’t be bothered to pay attention when he watched the preview or wrote this article above.
Louise: Season 3 has definitely been the most gory and I do not think as interesting a plot line(s). Hopefully, Season 4 will be better. I know that Alan Ball can do better than Season 3.
Yea!!!!!!!! get me away from reality TV.
If the books are going to be followed AT ALL, then I would guess that Claude follows Sookie thru the portal, back to earth. ALSO, after all the work Harris did with Claudine, to make her a great friend for Sookie, i hope she’s not just seen as a minion to the Evil Maab. (and since FAIRY WARS are in book 9, along with closing the portal, I can only guess this is why the Portal is closing. Maybe Alan Ball just wants to dump the Claudine character. ALSO, will GRANDPA EARL become the greatgrandfather fairy prince Sookie meets in book 8? Lots of questions about how the fairy story line will work, in my mind.)