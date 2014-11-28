8 tiny universe changes you didn’t notice in the ‘Star Wars’ Episode VII trailer

It”s here, it”s here, it”s here! The first trailer “Star Wars: The Force Awakened” dropped on Black Friday. #BreakTheInternet came a few weeks later than anticipated.

Go watch it. I”ll wait.

…

Okay. You back? 88 seconds is not a very long time, but it”s more than enough to cram in tons of hints as to the state of the galaxy, three decades after the death of the Emperor. With the Extended Universe officially stricken from the record, anything is possible.

Did the Empire crumble into infighting, Grand Moffs clamoring to fill the void in power? Did the New Republic get a foothold in the Core worlds, or are they still pushing the front to liberate thick pockets of civilization? Or have they even formed at all? These questions and more are definitely not answered in the trailer.

But! It did hold small hints to the direction this new world order has taken. For example…

#1. The Stormtroopers have a new suit design.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

The very first thing we see is a confused and frightened John Boyega dressed as a Stormtrooper. But what”s this? A brand new laser etching in his chest that we can barely see? And no IFF circuity (the box that is usually on the back of the armor). What does it mean!?!?

#2. They got new helmets and gear too.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

No longer do the foot soldiers of the Empire wear their sunglasses at night and shoot from ancient blasters. Nay, they now come fully equipped with macabre, crying clown smiles and weapons that look more suited to a technologically advanced, expansionist military.

#3. Daisy Ridley”s character is friendly and/or super hostile to Tusken Raiders.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Either they gave her the staff on her speeder bike or she looted it from a dead scout”s body. You be the judge.

#4. Tatooine is hanging in there.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Decades on from the events of “Return of the Jedi,” the Outer Rim is plugging along. Not sure what the large building to the left is, but good for the the settlers, continuing to build in the face of economic uncertainty. Either the Utopia of the New Republic either doesn't or it hasn't reached the poorest sectors yet.

#5. The New Republic got a facelift.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Look at those fetching new military uniforms. However, the lack of stars around the Rebellion emblem is slightly concerning, since the stars are what signify it as the icon of the New Republic. But perhaps there wasn”t enough room? Or maybe the Republic hasn”t got the foothold it had in the Extended Universe lore.

Also, blue striped X-Wings!

#6. That Sith clearly built his lightsaber without the help of a Master.

Look at it. Have you ever seen a lightsaber so disorderly? No serene glow of deadly light here. The blade skips and jumps and arcs lightning all over itself as if it”s unstable. I like it.

#7. The Millennium Falcon replaced the destroyed satellite dish with a newer model.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Before the final Death Star run, the Falcon had a huge, round satellite dish sticking out from the top. After it was lost, Han apparently learned his lesson and replaced it with a slightly smaller, rectangular dish. One less likely to scrape the enemy ship while dodging.

#8. But TIE Fighters still shoot green.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

So if it's true that blaster color is determined by the quality of the crystals or gas ionized to create the particle beam, the Empire still has significant fire power and/or reserves.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN!??!