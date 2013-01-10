85th Academy Awards nominations – complete list

The 85th Academy Awards nominations were announced by Oscar host Seth MacFarlane and Emma Stone on Thursday, January 10, 2013. The complete list of nominees are as follows:

Best Picture

“Amour”

“Argo”

“Beasts of the Southern Wild”

“Django Unchained”

“Les Misérables”

“Life of Pi”

“Lincoln”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

“Zero Dark Thirty”



Best Director

Michael Haneke, “Amour”

Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”

Ben Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”

David O. Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”

Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”

Quvenzhané Wallis, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

Best Supporting Actor

Alan Arkin, “Argo”

Robert De Niro, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”

Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”



Best Supporting Actress



Amy Adams, “The Master”

Sally Field, “Lincoln”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”

Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

Jacki Weaver, “Silver Linings Playbook”



Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“Argo”

Screenplay by Chris Terrio

“Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Screenplay by Lucy Alibar & Benh Zeitlin

“Life of Pi”

Screenplay by David Magee

“Lincoln”

Screenplay by Tony Kushner

“Silver Linings Playbook”

Screenplay by David O. Russell



Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

“Amour”

Written by Michael Haneke

“Django Unchained”

Written by Quentin Tarantino

“Flight”

Written by John Gatins

“Moonrise Kingdom”

Written by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Written by Mark Boal



Best Animated Feature Film

“Brave”

Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman

“Frankenweenie”

Tim Burton

“ParaNorman”

Sam Fell and Chris Butler

“The Pirates! Band of Misfits”

Peter Lord

“Wreck-It Ralph”

Rich Moore



Best Cinematography

“Anna Karenina”

Seamus McGarvey

“Django Unchained”

Robert Richardson

“Life of Pi”

Claudio Miranda

“Lincoln”

Janusz Kaminski

“Skyfall”

Roger Deakins

Best Documentary Feature

“5 Broken Cameras”

“The Gatekeepers’

“How to Survive A Plague”

“The House I Live In”

“The Iinvisible War”

“Searching For Sugar Man”

Costume Design

“Anna Karenina”

Jacqueline Durran

“Les Misérables”

Paco Delgado

“Lincoln”

Joanna Johnston

“Mirror Mirror”

Eiko Ishioka

“Snow White and the Huntsman”

Colleen Atwood



Best Makeup

“Hitchcock”

Howard Berger, Peter Montagna and Martin

Samuel

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Peter Swords King, Rick Findlater and Tami Lane

“Les Misérables”

Lisa Westcott and Julie Dartnell

Best Music (Original Score)

“Anna Karenina”

Dario Marianelli

“Argo”

Alexandre Desplat

“Life of Pi”

Mychael Danna

“Lincoln”

John Williams

“Skyfall”

Thomas Newman

Best Music (Original Song)



“Before My Time”

Chasing Ice

Music and Lyric by J. Ralph

“Everybody Needs A Best Friend”

Ted

Music by Walter Murphy

Lyric by Seth MacFarlane

“Pi”s Lullaby”

Life of Pi

Music by Mychael Danna

Lyric by Bombay Jayashri

“Suddenly”

Les Miserables

“Skyfall”

Skyfall

Music and Lyric by Adele Adkins and Paul

Epworth

Sound Editing

“Argo”

Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn

“Django Unchained”

Wylie Stateman

“Life of Pi”

Eugene Gearty and Philip Stockton

“Skyfall”

Per Hallberg and Karen Baker Landers

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Paul N.J. Ottosson

Sound Mixing

“Argo”

John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff and Jose Antonio

Garcia

“Les Misérables”

Andy Nelson, Mark Paterson and Simon Hayes

“Life of Pi”

Ron Bartlett, D.M. Hemphill and Drew Kunin

“Lincoln”

Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom and Ronald Judkins

“Skyfall”

Scott Millan, Greg P. Russell and Stuart Wilson

Visual Effects

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton and

R. Christopher White

“Life of Pi”

Bill Westenhofer, Guillaume Rocheron,

Erik-Jan De Boer and Donald R. Elliott

“Marvel”s The Avengers”

Janek Sirrs, Jeff White, Guy Williams and

Dan Sudick

“Prometheus”

Richard Stammers, Trevor Wood, Charley Henley

and Martin Hill

“Snow White and the Huntsman”

Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Philip Brennan,

Neil Corbould and Michael Dawson

Editing

“Argo”

William Goldenberg

“Life of Pi”

Tim Squyres

“Lincoln”

Michael Kahn

“Silver Linings Playbook”

Jay Cassidy and Crispin Struthers

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Dylan Tichenor and William Goldenberg

Foreign Language Film

“Amour”

Austria

“Kon-Tiki”

Norway

“No”

Chile

“A Royal Affair”

Denmark

“War Witch”

Canada

Production Design

“Anna Karenina”

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood

Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Production Design: Dan Hennah

Set Decoration: Ra Vincent and Simon Bright

“Les Misérables”

Production Design: Eve Stewart

Set Decoration: Anna Lynch-Robinson

“Life of Pi”

Production Design: David Gropman

Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

“Lincoln”

Production Design: Rick Carter

Set Decoration: Jim Erickson

Short Film (Live Action)

“Asad”

Bryan Buckley and Mino Jarjoura

“Buzkashi Boys”

Sam French and Ariel Nasr

“Curfew”

Shawn Christensen

“Death of a Shadow (Dood van een

Schaduw)”

Tom Van Avermaet and Ellen De Waele

“Henry”

Yan England

Short Film (Animated)

“Adam and Dog”

Minkyu Lee

“Fresh Guacamole”

PES

“Head over Heels”

Timothy Reckart and Fodhla Cronin O”Reilly

“Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare'”

David Silverman

“Paperman”

John Kahrs

Documentary Short Subject

“Inocente”

Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine

“Kings Point”

Sari Gilman and Jedd Wider

“Mondays at Racine”

Cynthia Wade and Robin Honan

“Open Heart”

Kief Davidson and Cori Shepherd Stern

“Redemption”

Jon Alpert and Matthew O”Neill

The 85th Academy Awards will be held on February 24 and broadcast beginning at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM PT on ABC.