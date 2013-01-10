85th Academy Awards nominations – complete list

The 85th Academy Awards nominations were announced by Oscar host Seth MacFarlane and Emma Stone on Thursday, January 10, 2013. The complete list of nominees are as follows:
Best Picture
“Amour”
“Argo”
“Beasts of the Southern Wild”
“Django Unchained”
“Les Misérables”
“Life of Pi”
“Lincoln”
“Silver Linings Playbook”
“Zero Dark Thirty”
Best Director
Michael Haneke, “Amour”
Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”
Ben Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”
David O. Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”
Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”
Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”
Denzel Washington, “Flight”
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”
Quvenzhané Wallis, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”
Best Supporting Actor
Alan Arkin, “Argo”
Robert De Niro, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”
Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”
Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, “The Master”
Sally Field, “Lincoln”
Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”
Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”
Jacki Weaver, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
“Argo”
Screenplay by Chris Terrio
“Beasts of the Southern Wild”
Screenplay by Lucy Alibar & Benh Zeitlin
“Life of Pi”
Screenplay by David Magee
“Lincoln”
Screenplay by Tony Kushner
“Silver Linings Playbook”
Screenplay by David O. Russell
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
“Amour”
Written by Michael Haneke
“Django Unchained”
Written by Quentin Tarantino
“Flight”
Written by John Gatins
“Moonrise Kingdom”
Written by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola
“Zero Dark Thirty”
Written by Mark Boal
Best Animated Feature Film
“Brave”
Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman
“Frankenweenie”
Tim Burton
“ParaNorman”
Sam Fell and Chris Butler
“The Pirates! Band of Misfits”
Peter Lord
“Wreck-It Ralph”
Rich Moore
Best Cinematography
“Anna Karenina”
Seamus McGarvey
“Django Unchained”
Robert Richardson
“Life of Pi”
Claudio Miranda
“Lincoln”
Janusz Kaminski
“Skyfall”
Roger Deakins
Best Documentary Feature
“5 Broken Cameras”
“The Gatekeepers’
“How to Survive A Plague”
“The House I Live In”
“The Iinvisible War”
“Searching For Sugar Man”
Costume Design
“Anna Karenina”
Jacqueline Durran
“Les Misérables”
Paco Delgado
“Lincoln”
Joanna Johnston
“Mirror Mirror”
Eiko Ishioka
“Snow White and the Huntsman”
Colleen Atwood
Best Makeup
“Hitchcock”
Howard Berger, Peter Montagna and Martin
Samuel
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”
Peter Swords King, Rick Findlater and Tami Lane
“Les Misérables”
Lisa Westcott and Julie Dartnell
Best Music (Original Score)
“Anna Karenina”
Dario Marianelli
“Argo”
Alexandre Desplat
“Life of Pi”
Mychael Danna
“Lincoln”
John Williams
“Skyfall”
Thomas Newman
Best Music (Original Song)
“Before My Time”
Chasing Ice
Music and Lyric by J. Ralph
“Everybody Needs A Best Friend”
Ted
Music by Walter Murphy
Lyric by Seth MacFarlane
“Pi”s Lullaby”
Life of Pi
Music by Mychael Danna
Lyric by Bombay Jayashri
“Suddenly”
Les Miserables
“Skyfall”
Skyfall
Music and Lyric by Adele Adkins and Paul
Epworth
Sound Editing
“Argo”
Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn
“Django Unchained”
Wylie Stateman
“Life of Pi”
Eugene Gearty and Philip Stockton
“Skyfall”
Per Hallberg and Karen Baker Landers
“Zero Dark Thirty”
Paul N.J. Ottosson
Sound Mixing
“Argo”
John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff and Jose Antonio
Garcia
“Les Misérables”
Andy Nelson, Mark Paterson and Simon Hayes
“Life of Pi”
Ron Bartlett, D.M. Hemphill and Drew Kunin
“Lincoln”
Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom and Ronald Judkins
“Skyfall”
Scott Millan, Greg P. Russell and Stuart Wilson
Visual Effects
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”
Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton and
R. Christopher White
“Life of Pi”
Bill Westenhofer, Guillaume Rocheron,
Erik-Jan De Boer and Donald R. Elliott
“Marvel”s The Avengers”
Janek Sirrs, Jeff White, Guy Williams and
Dan Sudick
“Prometheus”
Richard Stammers, Trevor Wood, Charley Henley
and Martin Hill
“Snow White and the Huntsman”
Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Philip Brennan,
Neil Corbould and Michael Dawson
Editing
“Argo”
William Goldenberg
“Life of Pi”
Tim Squyres
“Lincoln”
Michael Kahn
“Silver Linings Playbook”
Jay Cassidy and Crispin Struthers
“Zero Dark Thirty”
Dylan Tichenor and William Goldenberg
Foreign Language Film
“Amour”
Austria
“Kon-Tiki”
Norway
“No”
Chile
“A Royal Affair”
Denmark
“War Witch”
Canada
Production Design
“Anna Karenina”
Production Design: Sarah Greenwood
Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”
Production Design: Dan Hennah
Set Decoration: Ra Vincent and Simon Bright
“Les Misérables”
Production Design: Eve Stewart
Set Decoration: Anna Lynch-Robinson
“Life of Pi”
Production Design: David Gropman
Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
“Lincoln”
Production Design: Rick Carter
Set Decoration: Jim Erickson
Short Film (Live Action)
“Asad”
Bryan Buckley and Mino Jarjoura
“Buzkashi Boys”
Sam French and Ariel Nasr
“Curfew”
Shawn Christensen
“Death of a Shadow (Dood van een
Schaduw)”
Tom Van Avermaet and Ellen De Waele
“Henry”
Yan England
Short Film (Animated)
“Adam and Dog”
Minkyu Lee
“Fresh Guacamole”
PES
“Head over Heels”
Timothy Reckart and Fodhla Cronin O”Reilly
“Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare'”
David Silverman
“Paperman”
John Kahrs
Documentary Short Subject
“Inocente”
Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine
“Kings Point”
Sari Gilman and Jedd Wider
“Mondays at Racine”
Cynthia Wade and Robin Honan
“Open Heart”
Kief Davidson and Cori Shepherd Stern
“Redemption”
Jon Alpert and Matthew O”Neill
The 85th Academy Awards will be held on February 24 and broadcast beginning at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM PT on ABC.
Holy shit, the directors’ branch certainly went their own way.
Wow. Everyone was way off.
No DiCaprio?!!!
Thank YOU!!!! Where the H@CK did they come up with these nominations??????
So when was the last time a film was nominated in all 4 acting categories, plus best picture, director, writing and editing? Is SLP the new favorite to win it all?!?!
I could get behind that!
That would be “Reds” in 1981. But it didn’t win it all, so I don’t think it suggests anything.
If anything, based on these nominations I think “Lincoln” now has a pretty clear shot at the prize.
And LIFE OF PI.
I can’t see “Life of Pi” winning.
It has as good a shot as anything.
Some of the categories appear to be lists of predictions. Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Screenplay for starters…
Your supporting actress category is incorrect.
Clearly the Jackie Weaver nomination caught this site by surprise….
No DiCaprio, and two cases of category fraud – Jones and Waltz – in supp actor. All former winners. They really do their damndest not to nominate Leo. Charming.
Leo wasn’t that good. And you mean Hoffman and Waltz.
How could you possibly consider Jones category fraud? His role isn’t *that* big. He’s clearly a supporting actor.
Jonnybon is right. I meant Hoffman, of course. Couldn´t think straight with all that red mist:-)
I was really hoping for John Fawkes from “The Sessions”.
Hawkes.
He was great in V for Vendetta
No Affleck nod for Argo in directing is a crying shame. I really enjoyed SLPB, but there is no way that O’Russell had a tougher, or did a better, job than Affleck.
I disagree. SLP has bite. Argo is comparatively bland.
Nominations that happened without a single critic’s group citation:
Picture:
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Django Unchained
Les Miserables
Director
Behn Zeitlin for Beasts of the Southern Wild
Actor:
Hugh Jackman for Les Miserables
Actress:
Naomi Watts for The Impossible
Quvenzhané Wallis for Beasts of the Southern Wild
Supporting Actor:
Alan Arkin for Argo (Fuck yourself Academy for not nominating Ben Affleck for Best Director)
Supporting Actress:
Jacki Weaver for Silver Linings Playbook
Adapted Screenplay:
Lucy Alibar and Behn Zeitlin for Beasts of the Southern Wild
Original Screenplay:
John Gatins for Flight
Michael Haneke for Amour
Fairly predictable, but holy crap, the DGA was wayyyyyyy off on the directors. Other than the fact that Tarantino didn’t make it in, I’m pleased to see that the Academy went a different route. I’m happy to see Django snag 4, especially one for Waltz. I’m especially excited to see Daniel Day-Lewis get his THIRD Best Actor Oscar. Woo!
What do you mean by being off?
They nominate who they prefer, they’re not trying to predict what the academy is going to do.
Yeah I know that. I’m saying it turned out way different than predictions. I just worded that wrong. Hadn’t had my latte yet, man.
Am I dreaming?
I would have been fine, even elated, with a Bigelow snub, except THIS TIME SHE ACTUALLY DESERVED THE NOD!
Ugh. Stupid stupid stupid.
And Cloud Atlas was completely shut out. Sigh.
Don’t even know how that could happen. Who watches that movie and isn’t amazed by the breadth and tremendous details of the production design? The gorgeous visual effects? So messed up.
How does “Lincoln” get nominated in practically ever category it could be eligible for and NOT get in for Best Makeup? Huh?
The biggest crime here is the Ben Affleck miss for Directing.
I did say that it is possible that there will be a BP and Directing split two days ago (i backtracked a little). Now, I don’t even know if Argo will take BP. Perhaps, if it gains any momentum, it might win by Backlash!
crazy. not winning is okay, but not nominating is like Babs all over again.
FYI. This traffic should probably be credited to Hitfix. thanks.
I hoped John Hawkes would get a nomination, but I do like seeing Bradley Cooper and Joaquin Phoenix in there.
Silver Linings Playbook nominated in every major category certainly puts it in the Best Picture race. After these noms, it looks like it might be between that and Lincoln (Go SLP!).
This actually isn’t that bad of a nomination list. The only things I find shocking are no Leo DiCaprio and no Ben Affleck. Affleck and Bigelow certainly deserved to be in over Spielberg and Lee, but it’s not like I wasn’t expecting those two to be nominated and I can’t really complain about the others.
It’s also hard to complain about DiCaprio not being nominated when Christoph Waltz was able to sneak in to that category. That being said, I certainly think DiCaprio was more deserving than Alan Arkin.
There were a few supporting choices in Django that could have replaced Arkin. Sam Jackson was also pretty good and I would have been okay with him getting a nod instead of DiCaprio.
I would like to know how many of the nominations can be linked to Harvey Wienstein.
I’m sure Benh Zeitlin has zero complaints this morning, but Beasts of the Southern Wild not being nominated for Best Score is, to me, the biggest snub of all. One of my favorite scores in YEARS. Perplexing.
But still, yay Benh Zeitlin. Who, I thought, did a better job than Ben Affleck (who himself did a fine job).
Agreed about Best Score. I was bummed, but getting that Director’s nod was pretty amazing. Still marveling over that but at the same time disappointed that Bigelow isn’t in there with him and a little stunned that Affleck isn’t.
Are you kidding me first you gyve him Sexist Man Alive now an Oscar…what a joke he didn’t make the Hang Over funny that was the funny people. He is so over rated like QB Arron Rogers maybe make a movie about him and he can play him
People magazine Sexiest Man Alive is all about PR… As for his performance in SLP, I was pleasantly surprised and while perhaps not really a top 5 performance for the year, it could credibly be in the top ten. He is also in A Place Beyond the Pines, which played at TIFF and there was decent buzz about his performance in that. It also helps that DeNiro decided to show up in this movie and I think it elevated Cooper’s performance.
I think it’s hugely disappointing how much Cooper is being undersold just because he’s appeared in blockbuster comedies. His performance in SLP was fantastic and much more versatile then performances many other nominees gave this year.
Agreeing with both NIC919 and VELOCITYKNOWN. It’s the Jennifer Lawrence hype I’ve always taken issue with. Winter’s Bone sure, but not this film.
