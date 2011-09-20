Oscarweb Round-up: Are we all underestimating ‘Contagion?’

In today's round-up, Mark Harris brings up something I've been wondering about lately: Could Steven Soderbergh's “Contagion,” a well-regarded, star-studded, financially successful piece of smart dramatic filmmaking be in the hunt for Best Picture recognition? I've had at least one conversation with an Academy member who considers it one of the year's best films. Warner Bros. will already have plenty to work with in “J. Edgar” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” not to mention a planned Best Picture push for the critically acclaimed and box office-busting “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” but talk about a varied slate. Let's see what's going on in the Oscarweb today…
As impressive and enjoyable “Contagion” was, it did not keep its momentum in the last 20 minutes. In it’s genre, Rise of the Planet Apes is better paced and has more impact.
I would completely support a bid from Contagion for major nominations. After Tree Of Life, it is till date the best American offering I have seen this year.
If promoted well I believe it can easily garner screenplay and editing nods, it is an over-whelming sensible and overpoweringly restrained movie. And I think if Soderbergh does the rounds, he should find favor with the directors and could be nominated, his work here is supremely skillful and well done.
I would much rather that Contagion rather than some shitty Oscar bait is nominated at the Oscars.
I dunno. Contagion doesn’t seem to be making enough at the box office (though against The Lion King 3D, who is) to turn things around nor it seems to be technically driven as Inception or Avatar were.
I’m thinking Rise of the Planet of the Apes might have a better shot at it (though it’s still a long shot).
Contagion is looking to have strong legs and with the right campaign, it could surely wedge its way into a BP nom. If WB focuses on the film and screenplay (possibly directorial effort too) and not the actors, I can see this happening.
I hope people support Rise of The Apes more.
It’s currently my 4th favorite year. And it’s my 2nd favorite of any kind of Oscar-ish bait. So, I’d be ok with a BP nom. And it would surely make my list, thus far. I think it was very surely made. Well directed, acted, written, edited, shot, etc.. Does it have passion votes? Not sure.
Just curious- what are your other three?
yeah I’d kinda like to know your top 5 as well. actually, pretty soon I would really like an update on InContention readers’ top 5/top 10 films of the year so far (to see what has stuck out for people so far, and for me to possibly get some ideas for movies I’ve missed.) Maybe Kris can post a Cinejabber or something that let’s people go at it.
I do agree that Contagion is one of my favorites of the year and I would not be upset with it getting some serious awards attention at all.
1) Bridesmaids 2) The Help 3) X-Men: First Class 4) Contagion 5) Harry Potter 7:2 6) Rango. That’s my top tier. I’ve enjoyed many others, as well.
Damn, you really need to see “The Tree of Life.”
I still need to see Bridesmaids, can’t believe I let that one slip away before it left theaters (but it will be out on DVD in October so I will catch it then.) I’ve seen all the other films in your top 6 and agree that they are the best of the Hollywood films released so far this year.
@JLPATT – Personally, I actually wouldn’t even have “The Tree of Life” in my top 20 of the year at this point, it just didn’t do that much for me at all (especially after year’s of such higher expectations…) I can totally understand how people may really enjoy the film, but I don’t think it has the same lasting appeal as previous Malick efforts did.
JLPATT, I couldn’t wait for The Tree of Life, but it never came close enough for me to see it. Closest was 45 minutes away, and I just figured it would eventually come closer, and never did. Waitin on the dvd. :)
Understandable but the DVD won’t do it justice. It needs to be seen on the big screen! Thanks for sharing your top 5.
To put Contagion’s box office success in perspective, it’s Soderbergh’s highest grossing non-Ocean’s 11/12/13 film since 2000’s Traffic. Pretty impressive.
I don’t know … well acted but for me it was a bit dry.
Is Soderbergh truly done with making movies, which was reported (possibly erroneously) earlier in the year? If this is indeed his final film, then it will definitely get a nomination just on principle. Will it win, though? Negative.
He has 2-3 more films to go before his sabbatical. ‘Magic Mike’, the Liberace biopic and something else that I can’t remember or I might be making up.
I think “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” is the film he will be making in between “Magic Mike” and the Liberace film if I’m not mistaken. Also, I thought he has said recently that he is planning a sabbatical from film making for a while, but that he does plan to make more movies in the future. He is so prolific that I think he has earned a break for a little while tbqh.
I see Rise of the Apes more as an entertainment although it’s really good. As for Contagion, it’s a great film.
If “Contagion” gets into the best picture race, surely it’ll be just like “The Town”. A well-made adult-oriented thriller that doesn’t quite have enough love to bump it into the category (especially with fewer slots, potentially)
I think Contagion is a more high minded choice for what it is, it is certainly made with more directorial authority than The Town which was an entertaining pot boiler but nothing great. Contagion’s careful restraint and even-handedness has it stick out from the rest of the commercial Hollywood fare.
But that’s what made The Town so distinctive in its genre- there was an apparent careful restraint and even-handedness. It’s much more of an actor’s showcase IMO than Contagion. While the latter is well-acted and boasts a top-notch cast that could rival The Town’s (in terms of who’s who), Jude Law and Jennifer Ehle are the only ones who stand-out performance wise. Maybe Fishburne. Anyway, agree to disagree.
I second Red_Wine’s comment above – I thought that Contagion’s ambitious scope combined with just the right amount of restraint was what really elevated the entire film (and also makes it worthy of consideration for many of the top awards.) I liked The Town just fine, but felt it was too minor (and maybe just a little bit safe) for it to really stick out. I’m kinda surprised that Jeremy Renner even was nominated since his role didn’t stand out that much to me at all, but when the Academy picks out their favorites they usually are pretty faithful to them.
This seems about as likely as The Town getting in, which is to say that it will be close and then left with nothing on Announcement Day.
Tough job for Warner Bros… All four films seem to be worthy of a Best Picture nod…
I would LOVE if Melissa McCarthy was in the Supporting Actress conversation. Extremely funny, but also the deepest character work I’ve seen yet this year. Some critics awards would be wonderful- could act as oscar voters getting whatever permission they need to recognize an R-rated comedy.