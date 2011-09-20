Oscarweb Round-up: Are we all underestimating ‘Contagion?’

In today's round-up, Mark Harris brings up something I've been wondering about lately: Could Steven Soderbergh's “Contagion,” a well-regarded, star-studded, financially successful piece of smart dramatic filmmaking be in the hunt for Best Picture recognition? I've had at least one conversation with an Academy member who considers it one of the year's best films. Warner Bros. will already have plenty to work with in “J. Edgar” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” not to mention a planned Best Picture push for the critically acclaimed and box office-busting “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” but talk about a varied slate. Let's see what's going on in the Oscarweb today…

Mark Harris thinks we're all underestimating the Best Picture chances of Steven Soderbergh's “Contagion.” [Grantland]

We're all talking about what the fall festivals DIDN'T tell us about the awards season, but Peter Knegt finds 10 things it DID tell us. [indieWIRE]

Greg Ellwood spins off of Melissa McCarthy's Emmy win and proposes that she's someone to watch for in the Best Supporting Actress category for “Bridesmaids.” [Awards Campaign]

And in the same 12-hour span, Sasha Stone writes up something similar. Must be something in the water. [Awards Daily]

Speaking of which, Chris Nashawaty talks to the film's scribe and star, Kristen Wiig, about her speedy writing process and why Paul Rudd was cut from the film. [Entertainment Weekly]

With “Straw Dogs” in mind, James Frazier takes umbrage with Hollywood depictions of Mississippi with accent on “bigotry, violence and ignorance.” [Washington Times]

Madonna to cut “W.E.” in attempt to salvage awards hopes? [Movieline]

Anthony D'Allessandro talks “Drive,” comedy as anger, Tweeting and Stanley Kubrick with Albert Brooks. [Thompson on Hollywood]

Carole Mallory, meanwhile, tells some stories about her old friend, Brooks, and particularly praises his work in Nicolas Winding Refn's film. [The Wrap]