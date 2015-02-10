9 big questions raised by Marvel’s surprising Spider-Man news

Marvel has officially announced that they have reached an amendable visitation agreement with Sony. Marvel will get custody of Spider-Man every other weekend and for major holidays. That”s right, Spider-Man is coming home to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016.

The new direction for Spider-Man will be overseen by former Sony co-chairman Amy Pascal and Marvel”s Kevin Feige. The webslinger is scheduled to appear in one Marvel film before getting his own movie on July 28, 2017.

This merger is a pleasant surprise for any long-time fans of the comic book “Avengers.” We had resigned ourselves to a fate without Spider-Man”s snark and sarcasm in the face of overwhelming danger. It was truly the darkest timeline, but Marvel (and Sony) pulled it out of the fire!

But what exactly does this change? No superhero is an island, and Spider-Man in particular comes with a cadre of iconic villains and allies. After the jump, we contemplate what this brave new world of sharing superheroes could mean.