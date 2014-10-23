9 things you definitely didn’t notice in the ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ trailer

Now that we”ve all had time to watch, and re-watch, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer, it”s time to settle in for the agonizing seven month wait. How long will it take before some fan cracks under the strain and watches the trailer frame-by-frame to try and tease out clues to the plot?

Answer? Right about…now.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has situated itself as an entirely separate timeline from Earth-616, but like any good multiverse it borrows elements from the original material. So while we might know the major beats of the Ultron storyline, certain aspects are open to change. But which ones?

Below, I”ve collected nine moments from the first trailer that defy explanation. From character motivations that make no sense (without context) to background clues that might turn out to mean nothing, no detail is too small to question.