A ‘Bachelorette’ favorite will be the new ‘Bachelor’ this January

It turns out there can be an upside to being rejected by the woman you love in front of millions of television viewers. Ben Flajnik, the runner-up for Ashley Hebert’s heart in the most recent cycle of “The Bachelorette,” has been chosen to be the latest star of “The Bachelor.” Ben will make his first public appearance in his new role on the season finale of “Bachelor Pad” on Mon. Sept. 12.

The next season of “The Bachelor” begins airing in Jan. 2012, so until then we’ll just have to trust that the 28-year-old Sonoma, Calif. wine maker is piecing together the heart Ashley stomped all over in Fiji when he’s not pursuing his hobbies of (if the ABC press release is to be believed) “crab fishing, sailing, golf, skate boarding, surfing, playing piano and singing in a tribute band.” He also loves to fix things, has a passion for landscaping, and loves spending time with his Jack Russell terrier, Scotch.

Though Ben seemed like a well-mannered, cultured guy with plenty going for him, I’m a little disappointed he’s going to try finding love again on TV. Not that he won’t be watchable, but “The Bachelor/Bachelorette” series don’t exactly have the best track records for lasting relationships (with a few notable exceptions) and Ben never seemed like someone who was hungry for fame in any case (Jake Pavelka, well, that’s another story). Best wishes, Ben!

Are you glad Ben’s the new Bachelor? Do you think he’ll find true love on TV? Would you go on a reality show to find your spouse?