A Complete Timeline of Every ‘Girls’-Related Controversy

The fourth season of HBO's “Girls” debuts Sunday, and that can only mean one thing: We're in for another season of provocative, strange, and sometimes uncomfortable viewing with Hannah Horvath and her three similarly listless friends.

Every season of “Girls” has brought with it some version of controversy, and sometimes creator/star Lena Dunham doesn't even need a TV show to whip up outrage or viewer concern. Ahead of the show's comeback this Sunday, let's take a look back at every controversy in the world of Lena Dunham since we first met Hannah back in April, 2012.