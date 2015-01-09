A Complete Timeline of Every ‘Girls’-Related Controversy

#Lena Dunham #Girls
and 01.09.15 4 years ago

The fourth season of HBO's “Girls” debuts Sunday, and that can only mean one thing: We're in for another season of provocative, strange, and sometimes uncomfortable viewing with Hannah Horvath and her three similarly listless friends. 

Every season of “Girls” has brought with it some version of controversy, and sometimes creator/star Lena Dunham doesn't even need a TV show to whip up outrage or viewer concern. Ahead of the show's comeback this Sunday, let's take a look back at every controversy in the world of Lena Dunham since we first met Hannah back in April, 2012. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lena Dunham#Girls
TAGSADAM DRIVERALLISON WILLIAMSChris AbbottgirlsJemima Kirkelena dunhamseason 4winter tvzosia mamet

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP