A&E opens ‘Bates Motel’ in March

01.04.13 6 years ago
A&E has scheduled its “Psycho” prequel drama “Bates Motel” for March.
The cable network announced on Friday (January 4) afternoon that “Bates Motel” will air on Mondays at 10 p.m. starting on March 18.
Created by Carlton Cuse (“Lost”) and Kerry Ehrin (“Friday Night Lights”), “Bates Motel” focuses on Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) and her teenage son Norman (Freddie Highmore), who move into the coastal town of White Pine Bay and open a motel. Wackiness and insanity will eventually ensue, but perhaps not immediately.
“Carlton and Kerry crafted a fascinating backstory for Norman and Norma Bates that has been brought to life by this incredible cast,” blurbs Bob DeBitetto, President and GM of A&E Network and Bio Channel. “It”s thought provoking television at its finest and we”re thrilled to bring it to the A&E family.”
The first season of “Bates Motel” also co-stars Max Thieriot, Olivia Cooke, Mike Vogel and Nestor Carbonell.

Around The Web

TAGSA&EBates MotelPremiere Date

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP