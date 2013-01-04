A&E opens ‘Bates Motel’ in March

A&E has scheduled its “Psycho” prequel drama “Bates Motel” for March.

The cable network announced on Friday (January 4) afternoon that “Bates Motel” will air on Mondays at 10 p.m. starting on March 18.

Created by Carlton Cuse (“Lost”) and Kerry Ehrin (“Friday Night Lights”), “Bates Motel” focuses on Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) and her teenage son Norman (Freddie Highmore), who move into the coastal town of White Pine Bay and open a motel. Wackiness and insanity will eventually ensue, but perhaps not immediately.

“Carlton and Kerry crafted a fascinating backstory for Norman and Norma Bates that has been brought to life by this incredible cast,” blurbs Bob DeBitetto, President and GM of A&E Network and Bio Channel. “It”s thought provoking television at its finest and we”re thrilled to bring it to the A&E family.”

The first season of “Bates Motel” also co-stars Max Thieriot, Olivia Cooke, Mike Vogel and Nestor Carbonell.