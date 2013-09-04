A Gif conversation with Charlie Hunnam about playing Christian in ’50 Shades of Grey’

09.04.13 5 years ago

Charlie Hunnam. You’ve just been cast as fictional dreamboat/BDSM-enthusiast Christian Grey. Congratulations!

So, do you think you can live up to this already iconic character?

And how do you feel knowing that grandmas are going to be masturbating to your image?

Sorry, too much too soon? Okay, how do you feel about bolstering the fuzzy handcuff industry? Are you excited to do be doing that?

Would you rather talk about anal beads, then?

Ooh. Interesting choice of words, Charlie.

Okay, okay. Relax. New line of questioning: are you, Charlie Hunnam, yourself simply “Twilight” fan fiction?

How many helicopters do you own?

Can I put a finger up your butt?

Anyway, good luck with that role, bud! 

Around The Web

TAGS50 SHADES OF GREYCHARLIE HUNNAMCHRISTIAN GREYgif

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP