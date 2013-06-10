A Gif Conversation with Hodor about the ‘Game of Thrones’ season finale

Hodor! Hey, man. What a season that was, eh?

George R. R. Martin is one cruel sonofabitch. It’s like, every time we let ourselves get close to a character, they up and die on us.

It’s almost like the series is one big attempt to subvert the entire history of the hero story.

Take that, all of mythology! In your face, Homer! No, not Hodor… I said Homer. He wrote “The Ili…”- nevermind.

You know what? Maybe “GoT” is really just about penis issues.

Exactly. So, are you afraid of the impending White Walker-fest coming up next season?

No, don’t worry! I’m sure it’ll work out fine. You have months and months to get ready.

You had better rest up now, sweet giant. New adventures await.

Hodor? Buddy? You okay?

Yep. You’re definitely going to be just fine.