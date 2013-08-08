A Gif conversation with Pharrell about what he was thinking with “Blurred Lines”

#Pharrell
08.08.13 5 years ago

Hello there, Pharrell.

 So here’s the thing: I think you are so goddamn cute.

Well now that is exactly what I mean.

I do, I so do. But here’s the thing: not like that.

Not when you’re hanging out with Robin Thicke. That guy’s a total tool. You realize that, right?

And “Blurred Lines” is a pretty gross song. It’s super rapey. And that video?

Okay, YOU’RE still super cute in the video. But the thing itself, it’s super objectifying.

So… you agree with me?

Oh, so you’re being sarcastic? I kind of can’t tell.

Okay, now I know you’re being sarcastic. And it’s killing me, because I really do love you!

I’m not even sure what that means or what the tone of it is, but I’ll take it. So can we just agree about “Blurred Lines”? That it was a poor choice?

And… I will take that as a “no.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pharrell
TAGSblurred linesgifPHARRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP