So, Rihanna. You have a mullet now.

It looks good, I guess. For a mullet. I reckon that’s technically a “fashion mullet”?

Anyway, I was hoping I could get your opinion on some other notable mullets and how you think they compare to your own.

1. Kiefer Sutherland in “The Lost Boys”:

2. David Spade in “Joe Dirt”:

3. Kristen Stewart in “The Runaways”:

4. Anderson Cooper:

5. Paul McCartney:

6. Kenny Powers from “Eastbound and Down”: