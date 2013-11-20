A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera’s stirring ‘Say Something’ video: Watch

You know it seems like you”ve never heard of an act and then, in a flash, it seems like they”ve everywhere? So it is with A Great Big World.

The New York duo composed of Ian Axel and Chad Vaccarino first caught people”s attention with their viral hit “This Is the New Year,” which was covered on “Glee” earlier this year.

Then on Nov. 4, they performed their fragile, sad piano ballad, “Say Something,” with Christina Aguilera on “The Voice.” A studio version of the tune, also featuring Aguilera, was released that night on iTunes and sold enough copies for the song to soar to No. 2 on the ITunes Songs chart, according to Billboard.

And now the video of the song, released last night, takes its anguish to a new level. If you”re not reduced to tears by the elderly couple, your last name is clearly Grinch and your heart needs to grow three sizes immediately. While Aguilera over-emotes a little in the video, she shows admirable restraint vocally, beautifully pairing with Axel”s vocals. The tune, which is No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, could have the sustaining success of Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring fun.”s Nate Ruess.

Following a self-released, Kickstarter-funded EP, A Great Big World has since signed with Black Magnetic/Epic Records, and will release its full-length debut album, “It There Anybody Out There,” early next year.

As for Aguilera, she seems to be having more success as a featured artist right now than as the main attraction. She and Pitbull took “Feel This Moment” to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year and it topped Billboard”s Dance/Electronic Songs.

A Great Big World and Aguilera will perform “Say Something” on the American Music Awards Sunday night (24).