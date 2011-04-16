A.J. Cook returning to CBS’ ‘Criminal Minds’ as regular cast member

A.J. Cook has signed a two-year deal to return to the CBS drama “Criminal Minds,” reports Deadline.com.

Before re-joining as a full time cast member, Cook will guest star on the upcoming season finale, airing May 18.

The actress left the show after the end of last season after her option was not picked up, but was featured on two episodes early this season in order to wrap up her character’s storyline.

Meanwhile, whether co-star Paget Brewster will return next season is still a question mark, as the actress is starring in an NBC comedy pilot called “My Life As An Experiment.” If “Life” does not go to series, Brewster will also likely return to “Criminal Minds.”

Also undetermined is the fate of actress Rachel Nichols, who joined “Criminal Minds” to replace Cook. ABC Studios is also working on new deals with other cast members, including Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore.

