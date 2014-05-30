A list of possible replacement directors for ‘Ant-Man’ could be a turning point for Marvel

If The Hollywood Reporter's list of prospective “Ant-Man” directors is accurate, it is my considered opinion that “Ant-Man” represents a genuine problem for the studio.
I like Adam McKay quite a bit. I enjoy the way that big weird thing he calls a brain works, and I like the way he is unafraid to smuggle really serious ideas into the silliest possible movies. While he definitely snuck in a bit of buddy cop action while making “The Other Guys” and his new film “Get Hard” also plays with that, I'm not sure action is what I'd think of when I think of him. Ruben Fleischer's “Zombieland” was huge fun, but he botched “Gangster Squad” pretty much across the board. I am even more confused by the idea of Rawson Thurber being on the list. I know “We're The Millers” made a startling amount of money considering it's terrible, but does that really mean he's the guy you offer a Marvel movie to?
The one thing that I can say for sure about the current state of “Ant-Man” is that no one's got the full story yet. I know everyone has jumped to line up behind the Latino Review version of events as the absolute truth, and I think much of their story is accurate, but I also think there's more going on here. Marvel is under more scrutiny right now for the choices they're making than they ever have been before, and while I understand why it's happening, I think we're reaching a tipping point where the press is starting to turn on them and actively look for cracks in what they're building.
There is a perception problem that is starting to become a very real thing for Marvel, and that is that they are not open to “real” filmmakers. One of the things I find a little bit uncomfortable about that narrative is that it slams anyone who has successfully worked with the studio, although in a back-handed way. The perception that's starting to take hold is that the only people who do well at Marvel are people without a strong, discernible style of their own who will take orders and do whatever the company wants them to do.
That sucks. That sucks if you're The Russo Brothers and you turn in a stylish film like “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” that feels totally different than anything you've made before. That sucks if you're Jon Favreau and your one big-canvass movie since your Marvel films tanked. That sucks if you're Joss Whedon, who directed the third-biggest film of all time, but who is still primarily dismissed as “a TV guy.” That sucks if you're James Gunn, who has established a very strong indie persona and who appears to have smuggled all of your subversive sensibilities into a giant mainstream space adventure.
And it doubly sucks for whoever follows Wright into this job, because anything good in the film will be seen as a holdover from Wright's work in pre-production, and anything bad will be blamed on the new guy.
I've spoken to people in and around the “Ant-Man” team over the last week and a half, and there's a good deal of anxiety about how things are going to shake out. Will the cast be the same? Will the film make its release date, and if not, can Marvel push anything else forward to be ready in time? And will this moment become the place where Marvel suddenly started finding themselves the bad guys in the narrative that the media press loves to create?
Only time will tell, and if “Ant-Man” hits theaters as scheduled in 2015, I'm curious to see whose fingerprints are most prominent in the finished product.
This is a case where only the fans of Edgar Wright would care, and while he is beloved among his fan base and sites like this, it’s not like his movies have been big hits. Whoever replaces him, if that person does a good job, will get to keep working, but it’s going to be the Marvel machine that gets the credit.
There is making a good film, and there is making a good film with almost no time. I don’t see how this movie can open in July 2015 when they don’t even have a director yet. It reminds me a lot of X3
Real movie fans don’t give a damn what is and isn’t a “hit”.
Well said. While I am a big fan of Edgar Wright, I don’t think his departure would stop me seeing the film if it looked good. Let’s face it Marvel has worked hard to create it’s shared universe and part of that is finding filmmakers that don’t mind compromising on their personal vision. I’m not saying it’s an ideal situation, but it certainly seems to be working for them.
I enjoyed half of their films. I think the rest are anywhere from average to terrible. My biggest problem for the few I really enjoyed is they don’t have any style. They all feel like big budgeted tv films, like the same crew worked on all of them.
I’m quite bummed about this situation b/c I love Edgar’s movies and was really looking forward to seeing his take on a superhero movie. Ah well.
What? Brett Ratner’s too good for this now? Give him a call Marvel. I’m sure he’d be willing to step in and get this baby out on time. He’s something of a “Cleaner”.
I would be quite comfortable if Marvel went way outside the box and named a man named Moriarty the director. He hasn’t been called that in quite some time, but I think we’d all be better off.
The idea that the directors don’t do anything and that Marvel really runs the show on their movies is kind of ridiculous. Jon Favreau is responsible for Marvel Studios even existing today. If Iron Man flopped we probably wouldn’t have a Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joe Johnston pretty much did his own spin on an Indiana Jones movie with Captain America. I thought The Winter Soldier was the best movie Marvel has made so far and it was different than anything else they had done. Same with Iron Man 3, they was basically the superhero version of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.
A lot of this is ‘net fans freaking out and stomping their feet in outrage when in reality they/we are probably the worst judges in this process.
I’m not going to immediately jump on the Anti-Marvel bandwagon. The media have been trying to takedown Marvel for some time. At the end of their day, they put their trust in filmmakers and they make movies that are good and are also hits. Incredible Hulk may be the only movie they have done in 9 movies that wasn’t a massive hit.
I’m not ready to turn on Marvel just because Edgar Wright left the project. I’m not a die hard Edgar Wright fan, I have enjoyed his movies though, and I’m not sure how well his style would have translated over to a superhero movie. His replacements don’t really inspire much confidence, but then again neither have some of Marvel’s other choices before. If its going to be one of those three, It’ll probably be Fleischer. McKay is too big of a name and probably costs too much. Fleischer has one legit hit under his belt and has made some entertaining movies, but he is probably more hungry for a job like this than McKay.
With or without Wright, I think Ant-Man was going to be Marvel’s first bomb. That is, if Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t. Ant-Man is a 3rd stringer at best in the comics universe and he has almost no awareness from non-comic book fans.
Until proven else wise, my faith is in Marvel to deliver another entertaining film.
Speaking of Joe Johnston, he would be perfect if Marvel wanted a more mainstream director. He’s also the director of Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.
I’m definitely biased here because Edgar Wright is pretty much my favorite filmmaker currently working. Sure, I love Brad Bird, Tarantino, Joss Whedon, Wes Anderson and other directors that set my nethers a fluttering like almost every fanboy, but Wright speaks to me on an almost primal level that almost nobody else does. So for me, anything that happens after this is going to be, “Well, it’s not what Edgar would have done.” And that’s obviously not fair.
It sounds like Guardians has scared the bejeezus out of the studio, which is a shame because I can’t wait for that movie. So far I can’t think of a film I’m looking forward to more. And if it ends up being the big, giant hit that I hope it becomes, the conservative attitude that Marvel/Disney has suddenly taken on (despite so many calculated risks taking off) will change almost immediately and they’ll act like this never happened. Sadly if the film does end up crashing, it will likely be blamed on the character when people forget Iron Man wasn’t exactly any more marquee before the alchemy of Favreau and Downey kicked the door open.
And that’s exactly why I don’t want to make Marvel a bad guy in this story. I have enjoyed all their movies so far and people seem to forget what creative risks they’ve taken in hiring Downey. In hiring Whedon. In making Thor. In hiring the Russo Bros. Even through that there’s been a lot of instances of them driving people away though. Favreau, Norton, Brannaugh and now Wright. There are varying levels of bad blood. Favreau came back for IM3, but it’s obvious he will not direct for them again unless anything changes.
I’ve actually been listening to your old MCP podcasts and just went through the “Harry Potter vs. Modern Superheroes” MovieGod round. And I’d absolutely take Harry Potter out instead of Marvel. First because we’d still have the Potter books and secondly because, even though I love the final two films, the two-part ending trend as well as putting a damper on the Twilight series. Secondly because, the modern superhero film has MADE Whedon as a movie director. It brought back Joe Johnston. It has given so many people I love a big leap into the business. I’d be sad to lose Cuaron’s Potter film, but I’d be even sadder to lose the insane juggling act that Whedon pulls off with Avengers.
Which is a long way of me saying, man I’m sad that this is the line that seems to have been drawn in the sand where it’s possible the studio has decided they have too much to lose. We’ll see the long term impact, but I’m disheartened. Of the folks being mentioned, I lean towards McKay and Fliesher. My biggest worry about McKay is that he’s mostly done flat comedies. I thought Anchorman 2’s newsbrawl was well done, but to do the size-fu clip we’ve seen justice, he would have to kick his game up by a degree of ten. I have heard Gangster Squad was marginally better before the recut caused by the theater shooting, but I would be putting the entirety of my hope on Zombieland with him. I thought it was a much better film that in had any right to be and, while it certainly wasn’t a visual epic, it was very clever in its visuals. Either way, it would at least feel less like a Ratner-ing.
Sounds like your first name just needs to start with J…
It’s weird how people call some superhero movies by more by their directors: Singer’s X-men, Nolan’s Batman etc. Yet I can’t remember any of Marvel’s directors (even the well known ones they used.) People do the same thing with comics such as by the writer’s runs: Grant Morrison, Dennis O’Neil.
If Marvel claim that they so much like the comics then why haven’t let a director take charge much like a writer/artist does with a comic character.
It’s because those guys weren’t beholden to a massive multi-platform entertainment conglomerate like the Marvel Expanded Universe. Nolan made his Batmans, could give a shit about Justice League (though he did slap his name on Man of Steel as a producer). Bryan Singer wasn’t thinking about Wolverine spinoffs or X-Force, he just wanted to get those crazy mutant kids on screen and kickoff this whole modern superhero era. In that way, he was like Jon Favreau.
But once Nick Fury broke into Stark’s house with the words “Avengers Initiative”, followed by Disney buying Marvel, things have been inexorably linked to this massive hydra we have today; you be one of the monster’s heads or you leave, end of story. Sure, you can put your own style into it (Joe Johnston basically made Captain Rocketeer, Jon Favreau made Tony Stark as Trent from Swingers with more money and an MIT degree, and Joss Whedon took his team-building experience from Firefly, Buffy and Dollhouse to build the ultimate team), but at the end of the day, you still have to agree to be part of the monster.
It’s very difficult to see how any director can come into a project that’s been someone else’s baby for the better part of a decade and do a respectable job in less then a year, and under the current circumstances
It’s a shame, but Marvel should just drop this one, put the cast and crew on to another movie, and move on.
Favreau’s last movie had a good premise and a solid cast, but was not helped at all by the choice of writers. He’ll bounce back, though.
I am really gunning for James Gunn to hit one out of the park with GUARDIANS. Response to the trailers has been very positive and he’s way overdue for a big hit.
I’m just glad Shawn Levy’s name didn’t come up!
Without knowing the real details, Edgar’s side seems fairly clear, but it’s hard to understand Disney’s worry here…
Is it box office? Yes, $$$$$$$ is always the big deal, but even if you were to look at a worst case scenario, Guardians and Ant Man both bomb terribly (which is doubtful), they still have AVENGERS FREAKING TWO in-between which would easily keep the ship afloat. And while we know there are other “officially unannounced” films/characters coming, Cap 3 & Thor 3 will be obvious money makers as well.
Or is it Mind-share? Are they more worried that regardless of the both film’s quality, if they did bomb/under perform, it would be perceived by the masses as going too weird and too out there and that they would turn away from the “brand?”
After years of development, did Marvel simple get cold feet at the last second, and think a watering down of a script forcing the director to bail was the best choice? Or had they been waffling constantly from the start and this was the final wuss out?
i don’t want to give marvel my money anymore. i can wait a year for cable.
In my outsiders opinion, Wright left due to 3 reasons, in no particular order:
1) He might’ve just been too wierd for Marvel. I didn’t like Scott Pilgrim; it was big, in-your-face, but the plot meandered and the casting was odd (though in many cases, awesomely odd). Marvel runs a tight ship at this point, and the writing was already on the wall about what Wright was going to do when Paul Rudd got cast. They probably saw The World’s End a few more times and said to themselves, “Uh, are we sure we want to launch Phase 3 like this?”
2) Guardians poisoned the well. Don’t get me wrong, I SO want to see this movie, but it looks to be WAY out there, not only in terms of how it relates to the greater MCU but as a stand-alone movie itself. Space adventure fantasies have been in serious remission since Revenge of the Sith, and it’s highly questionable if there’s still an audience for them. Disney damn sure wants to be 150% guarenteed Star Wars VII will be a megahit, and I feel like Guardians is the sacrificial lamb in this regard. Because of this, they aren’t about to kickstart Phase 3 on the back of an untested director, no matter how much clout he has.
Now, this isn’t to say they haven’t taken a chance on maverick directors before; Jon Favreau and Sam Raimi were the poster children for taking a gamble on superhero movie directing, and that turned out alright. Likewise, Shane Black was put in charge of Iron Man 3 and told a story that spent over half the movie with Tony Stark NOT being Iron Man. The Russo Bros. were regulars behind the lens of Community, for crying out loud.
3) Ant-Man is just too damn obscure a property. Who knows, Edgar Wright could’ve made an amazing movie. But it’s really not the strongest character in the comic pantheon, and (SPOILER!!!!) by making Ultron’s origin in the next Avengers movie not tied in to Hank Pym/Ant-Man, you’ve only diminished the character even further. They still want to put this guy and Doctor Strange on screen (because let’s face it, they’re running out of the popular ones), but they want to minimize as much risk as possible as the characters themselves being put front-and-center is ALREADY a risk.
Drew, I think aside from the points you make, all valid, a lot of us are reacting to the fact that a film with Wright that we’ve been sold on for however many years now is suddenly evaporated and doomed to the fate of mediocrity such situations seem to breed. 1. It seems to happen more and more with Marvel. 2. Marvel is the common denominator.
I don’t think there are many of us who want for the media to cast Marvel as a bad guy. I don’t think guys like me are merely take cues from the media on that score anyway, not that I think you meant to be patronizing.
Ugh. At this point Marvel has earned my trust and I’m not to second guess them until they turn in at least three crap movies. They know what they’re doing, they know where they’re going and if Wright couldn’t fit into that, then it’s his fault for taking the job to begin with. “Ant-Man” will be good. Probably better than anything DC is doing and who gives a shit who did what?
I guess I’m rare among film fans, as I love the superhero genre but haven’t loved any Marvel Studios movie except The Avengers. I find them all so bland, homogenized, and instantly forgettable, with no distinct voice or authorial stamp to them. Granted I’ve yet to see CA2, and Guardians looks like it could be gonzo in a good way, but we’ll see.
As a non-Marvel fan, I was incredibly excited to see a brilliant filmmaker like Edgar Wright tackle Ant-Man. I was hoping his involvement was a sign Marvel wanted to start making real films instead of forgettable popcorn movies, so it’s disappointing to see them run back to safe choices they know they can wrangle.
I’ll admit that my enthusiasm for “Ant-Man” really soured when Edgar Wright left last week- I was so looking forward to him directing Paul Rudd in this role. Marvel has my trust for the time being, but this is a really heartbreaking moment, especially since Wright has been with them since the start working on this thing. Now, if it’s a hit, Marvel will get to reap the rewards, and he’ll get none of the credit.
Bottom line is, regardless of who is the “good guy” and who is the “bad guy” in this situation, this is a lousy situation not only for both sides, but the person who replaces Wright, as Drew said. (And btw, your article is dead-on about this situation.) I hope, for Marvel’s sake (and the sake of the MCU, in general) they at least consider moving back the release date to give whoever gets the job more time. This type of “release date” filmmaking is profoundly detrimental to creativity, especially when it comes to something this big, so I hope they see that in a situation like this, the arrogance of “we will hit THIS date, all logic be damned” doesn’t work in their favor, especially when the person who’s shepherded this film for eight years walks away just as your getting ready to film.
I think this is a real problem. They had studio/creative problems on the Norton Hulk movie; they had studio/creative problems with punisher War Zone (which was a Lionsgate/Marvel co venture but still); Favreau and Branagh both mostly played the good soldiers but almost made it clear it wasn’t the best working environment/situation on their Marvel flicks; Thor 2 suffered creative/studio problems; and Whedon and Gunn are both playing the good soldiers now but made very public support comments of Wright last week. It’s definitely an issue.
The other point is that has been echoed by many is that it’s Ant-Man. Part of the appeal was that it was Wright’s take. If it were Hulk or Thor or a more well established in the public conscience character it wouldn’t matter, but for an obscure character that the movie universe is already making less relevant with NuUltron it is a bigger deal.
Trying to use Whedon and Gunn “playing good soldiers” as proof of Marvel’s abuses is ridiculous. If they wanted to say something negative then they wouldn’t have said anything. But apparently to you every movie they’ve made has been a nightmare. The truth is a little murkier than that, although I do think that whatever they did to chase Wright off of Ant-Man was a massive mistake, and one that has the potential to define them going forward.
@Chris you may disagree about Whedon and Gunn offering public support of Wright, but there’s still five other examples listed. Abuses is a stronger term than I did or would use, but there is plenty of evidence of discord in the Marvel Movie Universe.
I saw your other five examples, hence my comment about every movie they made being a nightmare. I thought going through them all would be repetitive, but needless to say I think you’re either wrong or overstating things in a lot of cases.
Was talking with the bf and he had a great idea, keep it in the extended Whedon family and hire Jed’s brother-in-law, Kevin Tancheroen, to direct.
I can’t see them completely erasing all of Wright from the script, so they’ll probably still get a screenplay credit. But the changes must have been big enough for him to walk.
Can someone explain to me exactly why the popular opinion seems to be here that Edgar Wright is one of the “great” working filmmakers?
He is good yes, the cornetto trilogy, scott pilgrim and spaced are all fun and enjoyable. There’s a unique look and feel to his films, but none of them I would call exceptional or particularly brilliant.
I don’t understand why people seem to think it’s the end of the world that he’s no longer on Ant Man. It’s sad, given his history with the project, but sheesh, it’s not that big a deal surely. Outside of fanboy circles I doubt anyone cares.
I’m sincerely curious about this: at what point do the actors get to see the revised script? Obviously Rudd & Douglas etc. knew that their director was having conflicts with various higher-ups, and he allegedly left the project over a rewrite that he felt was an uncomfortably different direction (I’m being very polite in my language here). So the cast now suspects that it’s not what they signed up for, and they’re of course contractually obligated to participate. So in a case like this, are they enough “in the loop” to be able to actually see the disputed script draft yet? Do they have to wait until the higher-ups release it to them? Timing-wise, how does this sort of thing work?