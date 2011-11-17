A petition wants the Kardashians yanked from the air – but should they be?

An online petition at GoPetition.com requesting that E! pull “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has garnered over 120,000 signatures as of this morning — and it’s not the only one out there (there’s also a website and Facebook group devoted to banning the family). There’s been a lot of griping about Kim and her klan in the blogosphere (and I’ll admit to making my fair share of snipes at Rob’s thuddingly dull performance on “Dancing with the Stars”). The grumbling has gotten loud enough that the Los Angeles Times has pondered whether Kim’s quickie marriage has permanently damaged the brand Kris Jenner has worked so hard to build. Even a co-worker of mine wondered why I hadn’t weighed in on the bubbling backlash against the Kardashians.
Initially, I didn’t feel all this Kardashian blowback was relevant to the HitFix site. People seemed angry with Kim Kardashian specifically because of her too-fast-to-be-believed filing of divorce papers against Kris Humphries, not because of anything that had aired on television. But even though a petition itself will do nothing to shake the Kardashian empire (10.5 million people tuned in to see Kim’s wedding, after all), the idea that this might be a sign that the Kardashians domination of basic cable could be on a downward trajectory has everything to do with, well, TV. Could the empire that Jenner and Ryan Seacrest built for E! be crumbling?
At the moment, no. If anything, people are going to be curious to see how Kim fares post-divorce (her second, by the way) and that only means, yes, better ratings. Sears has no plans to pull their Kardashian-branded line of juniors’ clothing, and E! would be foolish to even think of yanking the Kardashians until ratings plummet, which has yet to happen. A lot of the people griping about the Kardashians have probably never watched their shows. Still, this isn’t to say that devoted fans aren’t on the verge of tuning out. What it will take for them to abandon the franchise depends largely on the decisions Kim and her family make going forward.
One of the complaints that has come up repeatedly, or at least has since Kim’s divorce, is fans’ sense of betrayal. Sure, the show is clearly scripted, the fights are fake, but this is the deal viewers usually make with “reality” TV. Some (possibly all) of what we see is manipulated, but as long as the puppet strings are hidden, it’s a fair trade — they get a TV show, we’re entertained. But when Kim got hitched (and made a sweet $17.5 million in the deal), then got unhitched in just 72 days, it was difficult not to see the whole shebang as a blatant ploy to make money by turning the already desecrated institution of marriage into even more of a joke (if that’s even possible). Why was this different than any of the other things the Kardashians have done to make a buck? I suspect it was just the straw that broke the camel’s back. That, or people are mad because they had “more than six months” in the divorce pool.
Anyway, it’s getting a little harder to buy into the fantasy world of the Kardashians. When Kim tweeted about visiting sick kids at an L.A. children’s hospital, there was less sighing with admiration and more eye rolling at what, again, seemed like a blatant attempt to woo fans. Viewers will put up with all sorts of bad behavior (in fact, that’s usually what they want), but if you make them feel like gullible suckers they’re not going to forgive you.The reality is that Kim Kardashian could join a convent or pull a truck off a small child and no one’s going to be impressed.
If Kim’s smart, she’ll disappear for a while. Log off of Twitter. Say she needs time alone to get over Kris Humphries. Sure, she may not make any money for a while, but that’s the point. The world has changed since “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” debuted in 2007. Money grubbing and ridiculous displays of wealth by the one percent are becoming frowned upon instead of looked up to as aspirational possibilities. These days, it’s hard to see Kim’s lifestyle as within reach, even if you’re a daydreaming teenager.
But more importantly, we all need a break from the Kardashians, especially Kim. To say the market is oversaturated with all things Kardashian is an understatement. For those with long memories (okay, by entertainment standards that means anything longer than a year), we probably remember how we were inundated with stories about Tara Reid and Speidi not so long ago — until everyone became thoroughly sick of seeing their faces and they more or less disappeared. Kris Jenner has long talked about how she’s trying hard to make every penny she can for her girls before their popularity fades. It seems that for a growing number of people, that day can’t come soon enough.
Do you watch any of the Kardashian’s TV shows?
There is an easy answer to this.
DON’T WATCH IT.
If people are watching their show on E!, why SHOULD the network pull it? If you don’t like that sort of stuff (I don’t) then don’t watch it (I don’t). For the 120,000 signatures, there are still apparently people watching this. Why not just find something else to do with your lives? If you are not watching it, why do you care? If you are, you have no ground to stand on.
-Cheers
Correct, I buy what you’ve written. But I’m also a well educated person who knows the score. True, I realize E! won’t pull their shows – they’re too well rated (mostly by teens/young folks, I’ll bet). Their brand is well-known and teens/young folks buy their products and many read their books. Go to Amazon.com and read the reviews on Jenner’s latest book! Also, read the reviews on the K girls’ books! Nothing to write home about. It’s true…this family will walk away with MILLIONS and their brand may make BILLIONS before it’s all over. But I still believe that karma comes in all shapes and sizes. I know that we’ll probably see a lot more of these kardashians than not. But, like millions, I also want to be heard. I want this skanky family to know how I feel – how America feels. I don’t want to ever have this kind fame or wealth! Have you seen how the press/media treat this family; they’re all over them! This family has to have security/bodyguards at all times. Who wants to live like that? Please, I’d rather be obscure – so no, I am not jealous. But, yes, I do want to be heard and I want this trash to know how I feel. I’ll bet most of the people you ask would say the same thing. And I don’t like the way this family blind-sighted Kris Humphries! That was unnecessary and just plain wrong!
I absolutely understand why people signed the petition — they, like you, are sick of the Kardashians. And while the petition won’t have any impact ultimately, I think it’s probably a good indicator of where public sentiment is headed. This might just be the first step toward the family’s fifteen minutes ticking out. I’ll admit — it still annoys me that this empire is built on a girl with no clear talent (from a family of the same) doing a sex tape with a then semi-famous rapper.
Lots of people (the “Real Housewives” being an obvious target) have nothing to offer other than themselves, but they don’t attract a mostly teen/tween audience, either. The thought that kids look up to the Kardashians is truly unnerving.
…and NO, I don’t watch their shows or buy their products!
Good points, Liane.
It’s unlikely that Kim will go on a Twitter hiatus, seeing as how, reportedly, she’s paid to tweet. Her series of mis-tweets and retractions over “carmageddon” here in L.A. last summer was hysterical and, sadly, probably typical of how *un*involved she is with “real world” matters. And that came after the Kartrashian momager made an on-air agreement on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show to have the girls tweet to help get the word out. She actually tried to negotiate with the LAPD lieutenant: “I wouldn’t be a very good manager if we weren’t able to negotiate. I am willing to use the millions of followers in social media in exchange for ‘get out of jail card.’ You know just in case the girls ever run into a grumpy police officer.” Gross.
I loved (not!) how after announcing the divorce, Kim said she wanted to “stick with her commitment” to go to Australia. Oh, sure — she wants to stick to *that* commitment, but not her commitment to MARRIAGE. Riiiiight. Then, when the going got tough, she bailed before actually, you know, sticking with all of her Australian commitments. Sheesh.
Now, if we could somehow banish that entire household and never see or hear from any of them ever again…
So true about Australia! I didn’t know about Kris Jenner’s comment about trying to manipulate the LAPD. That’s horrifying.
Just to update — as of this afternoon, the petition had over 128,000 signatures.
I say do away with all reality shows. They are getting paid real well, that money can go towards our messed up economy.
The Kardashians will get still get the ratings b/c everyone is still talking about them. Everyone has to stop buying Kardashian endorsed products.. That will hurt the Kardashian empire! DONT BUY anything ENDORSED by the Kardashians!
The Kardashians will still get the ratings b/c people are still talking about them, I actually like watching the show, but I wouldnt be disappointed if the show is canceled. Kardashians endorse many many many products. Please STOP BUYING Kardashing endorsed products, that will hurt em.
I would never advocate for the forceable extraction of any TV show. However, I would strongly advocate for people to stop watching worthless shows like this one. You will never get the hour back you wasted watching.
nope never ever and never will, they are a waste of space…my question is What the hell is their talent?
Making money? Posing? Seriously, I’ve got nothing here.