A restrained TV spot for ‘Man Of Steel’ appears during the NCAA Championship

The most frequent question I heard from those of you who stopped me at WonderCon or who sent me e-mails in the days after the event was “Why didn’t Warner Bros. show new ‘Man Of Steel’ footage during the panel?”
Obviously, Warner Bros. marketing doesn’t run their decision-making by me for approval, so I can’t answer that question conclusively. I can, however, guess based on the reactions I’ve heard from people who have seen Zack Snyder’s Superman movie, and it seems to me that Warner Bros. didn’t bring new footage to screen because, frankly, they don’t have to.
The most dangerous thing to do with a giant blockbuster in today’s media landscape is to jam it down the throat of the audience to the point where they learn to hate the film before they ever lay eyes on it. Sometimes, it’s the only option that the studio has, and when they know a movie doesn’t work, that’s when they kick into overdrive. When a movie has a pre-release awareness as automatic as a new Superman movie and they feel like the film completely works, that’s when they get to lay back a bit and let the actual anticipation of the audience do the work for them.
In this case, they seem to have great faith that what they’ve done will excite lifelong Superman fans and win new audiences over as well. The most interesting thing about this new commercial that aired during the NCAA Championships tonight is just how little there is about it that I would call “new.” This is the same basic footage we’ve been seeing since the first teaser, and it all focuses on the one big idea that seems to drive this reboot: what would the world do if Superman actually appeared? Would we welcome him as a hero? Or would we freak out at the inherent threat of a super-powered alien?
By centering the campaign on an idea instead of a villain, it makes this feel different than most superhero films already. And by emphasizing character over action (and word is there is plenty of action, some of it truly epic), it makes this feel like a real film and not just another empty CGI spectacle.
So the reason I think Warner brought “The Conjuring” and “Pacific Rim” to the WonderCon was because they believe in those films and they know that those are originals, movies that don’t come with the automatic cultural weight of a Superman movie, and that they could generate conversation with a great presentation. As a quick look around the Internet right now will prove, even a “Man Of Steel” trailer that features nothing new is enough to cause excited posts everywhere. People are ready to see what Snyder and Nolan have done, and they’re excited to see what Henry Cavill does as the character. At this point, if they didn’t show us anything new between now and release, I still think they’d have theaters packed on opening day.
So why give anything else away if you don’t have to?
“Man Of Steel” takes flight on June 14, 2013.
How was the marketing hype from the Brandon Routh version compared to this version? I honestly don’t remember.
It was far heavier but most of the promos used the plane crash scene as the money shots for the trailer.
I understand the thinking behind this campaign but a slightly more action heavy trailer would be welcome. Singer gave us the “tortured” Superman already so I’m not sure how excited I am to see a Superman trying to find his place in the world again – I want to see a Superman kick ass!
On the other hand I’ve talked to people who aren’t even aware a Superman movie is coming out.
I’m glad I don’t know too much about it so far but I wouldn’t mind a bigger taste. They’ve really only given us two teasers.
I will be there opening day and I hope it’s a home run.
I love the central concept of this one: what WOULD the world do if a real Superman revealed himself? Of course, many would panic and think the end is nigh. I hope this touches on that ‘reality’, as well as what a lot of the world’s religious nutters would do. It’s that level of realism (re. us, not Superman) that hopefully Nolan’s influence will bring. That’s the interesting angle to me. Not Superman so much but what the rest of us would think and do if he suddenly appeared.
My concern is that WB is overestimating the effect a good buzz can give on the BO results. Dredd 3D had a terrific buzz going in and still crashed because non-geeks were unaware of that buzz. Right now, the only thing the general public is seeing are trailers that make it look like a sequel to Bryan Singer’s movie.
Dredd’s buzz was among a specific and small subset of people (17-30 male action fans). Superman’s appeal/buzz is much broader and his character recognition is one of the best on the planet. I don’t think they’ll have an issue opening day. Now sustaining that and making it a huge hit on par with Batman would depend on the movie itself.
Funny, I don’t know too many people that are excited, perhaps because the Singer film was received in, let’s say mixed fashion, and the previous Superman films had a couple of stinkers to close them out. They haven’t really been given all that much to indicate this one is different from the Singer film (it seems very dour), and/or Snyder directing doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence. So we’ll see if they unleash something a bit more impressive on us or if they’re going to rely on word of mouth.
Subtle was fine in January.. Shouldn’t they be amping this up right about now? For a movie that’s not supposed to be dark, introspective, and moody, that’s all they’re showing us 2 1/2 months from release.. As for action, this is starting to have shades of Godzilla’s marketing campaign, where you never actually get a good glimpse of anything.. Is that the right approach considering they need to overcome the hurdle of the tepid Superman Returns reception?
I totally agree. It would seem starnge if WB is that confident in the property given that a) every DC superhero film in the past 30 years (outside of Batman) has been a critical and financial disappointment, b) there hasn’t been a well-received Superman film since Superman 2, and c) Snyder hasn’t had a legitimate hit in years. The trailers I have seen make me excited to see the film, but I can’t imagine anyone not already emotionally invested in Superman being terribly excited based on the marketing to date. Marvel certainly shoved Avengers down everyone’s throats last year and that worked out pretty well for them, so I think a low-key approach on this film could be a huge miscalculation.
Yeah, I agree. The only thing I can think of is that they’re deliberately trying to stay clear of Iron Man and Star Trek before they go nuts with the ads.. But there’s simply no buzz on this other than a few unnamed pre screening sources. I’m trying to remember how much of a peak of Avengers (and the HulK) we were getting a month out of that movie. Drew might remember better than I. But even Marvel aside for a moment, if you even compared this to the DK franchise, where’s the viral campaign that is the hallmark of WB/Nolan’s that so effectively drums up buzz a year out from release date on the Batman movies? There’s nothing like that going on is there? Where’s the media tease tours that Abrams gives for his movies; which give away nothing unless he plants deliberate clues (Drew discovering the name April during his visit..) .. WB isn’t doing any of that. It makes me nervous for a movie which I very much want to succeed.
They’ve got me hook, line and sinker. I don’t want to see anything else until I can see the movie.
For most people watching, the broadcast of that teaser was their first impression, not a repeat of something they have Zapruder’d online for months.
I’m still concerned over the selection of Snyder as a director. I absolutely loathe his visual style.
why haven’t you posted an article for the new captain america pic that came out yesterday?
I think they wanna wait a little bit and let the summer get started before they start to give us a glimpse of the action. U got Oblivion, Iron Man 3, Fast Six, and Hangover III before we get to Superman and all those are huge summer releases. I also remembering seeing and interview with Nolan a while back where he commented that Synder had “quite a bit” of post production work to do. Given that Synder is real detailed in composing his images, it seems that the studio is giving him time to perfect his images so they can release a kick-ass, frenzy inducing preview around the time of Hangover III’s release.
Surprising that there isn’t a new, bigger, more action-packed trailer being released with “42”… Isn’t that WB’s biggest release until MOS is released? I think the time would’ve been right for a new push.
Then again, the movie’s eight weeks away. I’m sure the pace will pick up soon.