A Russian library has hired a cat as its new librarian

#Russia
09.19.13 5 years ago

Kuzma is a cat. He showed up on the front steps of a library in Novorossiysk, Russia one day with a resume clutched in his paw. The resume read, “I am a cat.”

Based on that qualification, the library decided to hire Kuzma as their newest assistant librarian. He is paid in food and his duties include entertaining children, wearing a cute bow tie, and peeing on the “Grumpy Cat” book. Here is a video all about this little guy, I think — it is in Russian.

(via The Atlantic)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia
TAGSCATKuzmalibrarianLIBRARYRUSSIA

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP