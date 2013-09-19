A Russian library has hired a cat as its new librarian

Kuzma is a cat. He showed up on the front steps of a library in Novorossiysk, Russia one day with a resume clutched in his paw. The resume read, “I am a cat.”

Based on that qualification, the library decided to hire Kuzma as their newest assistant librarian. He is paid in food and his duties include entertaining children, wearing a cute bow tie, and peeing on the “Grumpy Cat” book. Here is a video all about this little guy, I think — it is in Russian.

(via The Atlantic)