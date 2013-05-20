Surprise: A series of ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ music shows are in the works

05.20.13 5 years ago

CANNES – Quick bit from the Croisette. The festival is still coming off a high following the rapturous premiere of the Coen Bros. “Inside Llewyn Davis” Sunday evening and, most likely, many members of the audience still have a song or two from the film’s early ’60s folk soundtrack stuck in their head.

The film’s soundtrack was produced by Oscar and Grammy-winning music producer T Bone Burmett along with Joel and Ethan Coen and features contributions from stars Oscar Isaac, Justin Timberlake, Carey Mulligan and Stark Sands.  Hipsters will also delight that Mumford and Sons’ Marcus Mumford also collaborated on a number of the film’s recordings. Looking at that line up it’s no surprise that people might speculate a possible tour could be in the works. It also doesn’t hurt that Burnett went through a similar exercise on the Coens’ 2000 film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” The soundtrack album for “O Brother” sold over 7.4 million copies, won album of the year at the 2001 Grammy Awards and spawned a Down From the Mountain concert tour.

Speaking at a press event for “Llewyn Davis” today, HitFix asked Burnett about the rumors of a tour on this project.

“I don’t think we’re going to do a tour, but we’re going to do a series of shows,” Burnett says. “I guess we should announce it. Are we ready? I don’t know when we’re supposed to talk about this, but we’re going to do a series of shows. There won’t be a tour. I won’t say that.”

And there you go.

Expect a formal announcement regarding the shows closer to the fall.

“Inside Llewyn Davis” arrives in theaters on Dec. 3.

