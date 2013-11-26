13 recent movies you should never ever watch with your family

The holidays are almost here, and for many people, that means happy family gatherings with warm conversation and time well-spent together. For an equal number of people, that means finding something to watch so no one has to really talk to each other, and the best way to deflect things via movies is to find something everyone enjoys.
The worst way to do it is to throw on “Irreversible” and belly laugh all the way through.
I’m not saying you’d do that. Not you. You’re a decent person, not Max Cady from “Cape Fear,” and you would never intentionally make everyone in the family uncomfortable. You would never pick a film that would freak out your parents or your siblings or your kids or your spouse. You would never put something on that would stop conversation cold, replacing it with dense walls of silent judgment directed at you, just because you thought it was funny to freak everyone out.
Right?
But what about when you do it by mistake? I must have heard 20 different stories the year “Black Swan” came out about people taking their parents to see it and realizing mid-way through the lesbian sex scene that they had made a terrible miscalculation. This year, there were plenty of movies that that you shouldn’t watch with your family over the holidays, in theaters, on NetFlix, or Blu-ray or DVD or VOD, and we thought we’d give you the heads-up now, and we’ve also included films from the last few years that you might still be likely to put on.
Keep in mind… we’re not saying there’s anything inherently wrong with showing any of the things these movies show. Movies should provoke sometimes. They should challenge us. Many of the films we discuss here are part of the essential conversation about 2013 in film. We’re simply pointing out that you might not want to put mom and dad in the car so you can all go see that nice Josh Brolin in whatever “Oldboy” is, and we’re hopefully giving you the information to make an informed choice. This may involve spoilers, but we’ll try to tread lightly in the process.
So without further ado, here’s a holiday guide to 13 recent movies you should never, ever watch with your family…
Before Midnight breaks my heart in ways I haven’t felt since Chasing Amy.
Why do we hurt the ones we love more, or in ways far more cruel than we’d ever hurt a stranger?
It’s the realism that’s gets me. It’s me shouting at the screen, “Noooo!” when these people we care about are doing or saying the things that destroy and rend.
It’s too real to be a movie.
And I love Linklater, Delpy, and Hawke even more for showing us how it is… how we are.
I swear to God, if in 9 years Celine and Jesse aren’t settling in for long lives as grandparents and semi-retirement, blissfully in love, then I will lose my mind. They deserve it.
I have to assume that this is a joke article because most of these are complete no-brainers and if someone is renting them to watch with their family they completely deserve to reap what they sow.
I can certainly see that point with a lot of films out there– but not with most of these. I have a lot of family members who are not really into movies… but even they know enough not to rent Shame or Spring Breakers or 12 Years a Slave for family viewing.
The ones that jumped out at me as being films people might actually make that mistake with are The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Prisoners, and The Counselor. But Von Trier’s Antichrist? Again, I don’t think there’s too many people who would be blindly renting that one to watch around turkey time.
I had a short window available to watch Enter the Void and threw it on one morning. My mother decided to set up an ironing board and get through the washing while I watched. It was excruciatingly awkward but I gotta say, she made it through to the end.
Look out for Don Jon, too.
Indeed, some of my friends went to see that & were completely unprepared for the amount of porn involved. I wouldn’t want to imagine how that would play in a family setting.
OH DEAR GOD WHAT IS SHE DOING TO THAT CHICKEN!?!?!”
You made me teary-eyed with laughter after reading that this morning Drew. What a strange, strange movie “Killer Joe” is. Enjoyed it very much though.
No one should watch Spring Breakers. Ever.
This has happened to me at least twice. Sandler is pretty popular in New Hampshire, so I rented Anger Management with my parents only to be very embarrassed by the vulgar, juvenile sexual humor that the movie seeming exists only to serve up. Another time was when I watched Fight Club with my parents in the other room, and was pretty self conscious about some of the language and dialogue, enough to turn the volume down to about 3. I don’t like the movie much.
I’m not sure 12 Years a Slave should be on this list, as I think it would actually be fine family viewing. It’s “wholesome” in a way, as it tells an important story about history with a strong social message, however unflinching it may be. I could easily imagine watching it with my parents.
I guess it all depends on your family. I watched ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ with mine last Christmas and everyone loved it.
I wouldn’t hesitate to watch ’12 Years a Slave’ with them, either.
I worked at a video store in ages past, and took home “Welcome to the Dollhouse” upon its video release. My sister popped in with her boyfriend and asked if I wanted to go to his place to watch the movie. I warned her it might not be to her liking, but she said she wanted to see it. At the boyfriend’s house, his father (a Baptist minister, no shit) came it just as we were starting. He left about the time Dawn is being casually threatened with rape. Good times.
Argh, I clicked on this article and got a full-on Human Centipede photo. I didn’t watch those flicks for a reason! My freakin’ eyes!
I didn’t really find anything in “Human Centipede 2” to be all that shocking. It’s just an incompetent, ugly piece of shit made with absolutely no desire to produce a watchable or even slightly competent film. Nothing in the movie evoked an emotion out of me of any kind other than to wonder why someone with the obvious desire to shock would produce such a banal, explicit piece of shit? These days it takes talent and skill to truly shock and simply vomiting up a bunch of gore and profoundly shitty make-up work just don’t do it for me anymore. I agree you should never watch this with your family, but would go a little farther and say no one should ever watch this for any reason whatsoever. Not because you ‘can’t unsee’ it, but because it’s just a horrible sack of shit and a total waste of your money. The same goes for the first one. It also goes for most of the films on your list here. “Only God Forgives” is one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. It wasn’t even a complete film. And yeah, “Oldboy” (either one, take your pick) is one of the most overrated films of all time. “12 Years A Slave” was a pandering piece of retched Oscarbait and should be viewed as such. “Anti-Christ” is another pretentious piece of excrement from Von-Trier. “Prisoners” was a sad fucking waste of actual talent. “Spring Breakers” really was a perfect commentary on it’s subject and that’s kind of why I feel like it’s a completely worthless film, like it’s subject in general. “Shame” is an annoying waste of time, dedicated to a subject that only that only the most self obsessed assholes in the world claim to have. The only movies on your list I own are “Django”, “The Perks Of Being A Wallflower”, “Killer Joe” (which is a textbook example of how to properly employ the concept of ‘shock’) and “Before Midnight”.
Drew, your mentally retarted if you think people would honestly come close to considering these films for a family get together. The human centipede?? In what realm is that a family film?? Either this article is a joke, or you have a completely misguided look at families.
I know what you mean… after my family sat down and had a Sunday Afternoon viewing of ANTICHRIST in the lounge room, my Grams was pretty shaken up.
Did you like the way she smashed his balls, gramma? lol /smh