A tale of two Professors in new ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ images

#Michael Fassbender #Ian McKellen #Patrick Stewart
and 02.17.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Total Film has posted three new photos from Bryan Singer’s anticipated “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” featuring Hugh Jackman as past-Wolverine, Jennifer Lawrence as human-form Mystique, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, James McAvoy as past-Professor X and Patrick Stewart as future-Professor X. Plus, the official X-Men Movies Twitter has posted two comparison close-up looks at Fassbender as past-Magneto and Sir Ian McKellen as future-Magneto.

Directed by Bryan Singer and opening May 23, “X-Men: Days of Future Past” also stars Nicholas Hoult, Lucas Till, Peter Dinklage, Evan Peters, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Halle Berry, Booboo Stewart, Fan Bingbing, Adan Canto and Daniel Cudmore.

