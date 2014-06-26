A Whole Hour of the Greatest Comedy Central Roast Jokes

#Andy Samberg #Sarah Silverman #Seth MacFarlane #Amy Schumer
06.26.14 4 years ago

Good lord. Where to begin with this spectacular mashup of fantastic Comedy Central roast jokes? I'll just list five of my favorites and leave you to surf this epic clip at your leisure.

5:40: Jimmy Fallon kicks off the Lisa Lampanelli-bashing festivities with a joke that is not for PETA members. 

35:00: Patton Oswalt's somehow insaner joke about Lisa Lampanelli, who is officially the best sport in the room. 

37:30: Sarah Silverman introduces us to both kinds of Courtney Love. 

39:30: Kate Walsh's awesome joke about Charlie Sheen's life. Excellent delivery, Kate Walsh. I might watch “Bad Judge.” 

46:20: Amy Schumer (who is great in this whole vid) gets a good joke in about Carrie Fisher, but then she makes it even better with what she adds afterward. (I also like her Carrie Fisher joke at 39:50). 

Just go on. Just watch. I'm crying pretty hard. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andy Samberg#Sarah Silverman#Seth MacFarlane#Amy Schumer
TAGSAMY SCHUMERANDY SAMBERGComedy Central RoastsPAM ANDERSONSARAH SILVERMANSETH MACFARLANE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP