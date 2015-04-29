ABC cancels ‘Revenge’ after four seasons

The upcoming fourth season finale for ABC's “Revenge” will also be its series finale.

News of the “Revenge” cancellation was first reported by EW.com, which got a full explanation for how and why things will end from EP Sunil Nayar.

Actually, the easy answer for “Why” is ratings: “Revenge” has been averaging roughly 4.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 in live-viewership this season and with freshman drama “Secrets and Lies” comfortably outdoing those numbers and actually showing end-of-season growth, the writing was on the wall.

The demise of “Revenge” was confirmed by ABC, which is somewhat significant since ABC has shied from official renewals and cancellations thus far this spring.

The May 10 finale is titled “Two Graves” and ABC's description says, “Backed into a corner, Emily is forced to admit her guilt, but she'll have to decide how far she'll go before admitting defeat.”

Have you stuck with “Revenge”? I watched the “Count of Monte Cristo” update for two full seasons before I realizing that nobody associated with the show had read “Count of Monte Cristo” and then realized that Emily VanCamp in formal wear and Madeleine Stowe chewing scenery, my time was finite.

My big question now is whether ABC and Marvel move fast to work Emily VanCamp's Agent 13 either into “Mavel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” or the Mockingbird spinoff or the hypothetical John Ridley series or something. I assume the character is going to be involved in some way in “Cap 3,” but I also assume that the character could benefit from additional exposure and enhancement in the TV corner of the MCU. But what do I know?

ABC has a slew of shows with similar Live+3 ratings that are on the Bubble, including “Resurrection” and “Forever.” If “Revenge” is done and the assumption is that “Secrets and Lies” has now become very likely to be renewed, I wonder if this means that a “Resurrection” cancellation would clear the way for a “Forever” renewal?

Will you miss “Revenge”?

