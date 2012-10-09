ABC Family cancels ‘Secret Life of the American Teenager’

It’s the end of the road for “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”
ABC Family has cancelled the Brenda Hampton series after five seasons, according to Deadline. The show will end its run following the airing of its final 12 episodes, the first of which is set to debut in March.
Starring Shailene Woodley as a high school student forced to deal with the ramifications of her unplanned pregnancy, “Secret Life” was a ratings bonanza for the then-fledgling cable network when it premiered in June 2008, opening the door for a slew of other popular scripted series including “Pretty Little Liars” and “Switched at Birth.” Nevertheless, the show’s Nielsen numbers swiftly declined beginning in its fourth season.
Woodley, of course, now has a burgeoning film career to attend to, with her role opposite George Clooney in last year’s “The Descendants” winning her heaps of critical praise and a Golden Globe nomination. Her next film, an adaptation of the Tim Tharp YA novel “The Spectacular Now” opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jennifer Jason Lee and Brie Larson, is eyeing a 2013 release.
Are you sad to see “Secret Life” go, or do you think the series has run its course?
The show definitely ran its course. I’ve watched it ever since it began, but I hated Amy’s terrible character development. I loved early Amy, but as the show went on she became much more whiny, bitchy, and overall an unlikable character. Also, there were so many unnecessary plots, and the new characters introduced– Dylan & friends, the new freshman, terrible!
I loved the show, but it’s ran it’s course. I’m glad they’re ending it now instead of dragging it on.
I totally agree. Lets not forget the lesbian scandal stuff. It just made the show seem like a run on thing. I loved it at first cus iM a teen mother but like u said it ran its course!
I can definitely concur that the show ran it’s course. I loved it when it began, but as the show drug on I got less and less interested. The plotlines were dumb and confusing, and the right-hand turns they tried to insert just sort of made me sigh and go, “Really?” It was great in the beginning, but I’m glad that the actors can now move on to better projects.
fuck u bitch i love amy its adrians character that runined the show im glad she lost the baby
I loved this show, and still do! I can’t believe it’s ending like this. It has good ratings, too. Please bring it back.
i agree , its a really goood show! i wanttt i to stay
i am very sad if you all don,t finish what you all start it. when it end jack was beat up and was in he hospital.i just want to know will he died or what . please continue the show.i really .love that show.
he died at the hospital.
Jack didnt die
Its hard to tell. They never said if he died or not. I am anxious to find out.
jack did die and they are gonna be showing one last season to wrap everything up
He didnt die..I was a preview the other day of him in a hospital bed wake
Jack didn’t die as we all thought. Watch the preview to the Christmas special and you will see him lying in his hospital bed with Grace talking to him. But sadly I agree the show has run its course; had the writers touched on other issues, like they did with Ricky’s character, it might have been able to run longer.
It make me very sad that you all don,t want to finish this show.i know everybody what to know did jack die.,and did Ricky and Army really marry.i hope you all can finished the show.i love that show.if you don,t i will really miss it.
I loved the show, but I really felt like whenever they tried to make the show more interesting, it tended to get more and tangled, for example, the show started with one big problem and ended up with like twenty… I felt like they kept on trying the show live, but it felt like it was just being dragged out in the end, also I really did not like how some of the nicest sweets characters at the beginning of the of the series ended up being the most undesirable ( Ben, Amy and Grace) were really starting to piss me off!
I really hate to see this show go because I have watched it from the begining and with the way it was left is unfair. I would have liked to see Amy and Ricky get married and having another baby, Adrian getting married and pregnent with Omar, or Ben and Adrian get remarried and pregnant, Grace and Jack back together and not pregnant but getting married while in college. George getting remarried to Grace’s mother. Ann with the women from France, Ashley with Toby, Allice with Henry….. That would be the perfect ending, since they are cancelling the show.
they are going to finish the show with 12 more episodes starting in march you should read the whole post it says that towards the bottom
I LOVED the show in the beginning, but this last season I WAS SO PISSED, cause lets just say honestly it SUCKED, and also AMY was a BITCH the whole time for no reason, BAD IDEA!!! Glad to see it go unless it got better!
they wonder why? they went to far. I mean te whole thing this past summer calling the fourth of July Our nations Independence day a gay holiday pi$$ed many people off, the promiscuity of the kids and the way the teens talk to their parents Not surprising at all it was cancelled.
no teenager talks the way they do on this show, in real life. And the way the show had the parents deal with the pregnancies of their kids… my parents would have been yelling,screaming,swearing, threats of getting kicked out,etc. They wouldn’t have sat me down, talked for days calmly…. Show was soo unrealistic…
nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo they cant cancel it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! :(
Nope! The show has had less than mediocre acting since day 1. I question why it was even made in the first place.
i dnt want secret life to end!! :(
i love this show so much
I think the show has definitely ran its course, though i am sad to see it go because I absolutely love it. Hope they end the last season well. Also would like to know what happened to Jack.
It’s about dang time… I’m tired of FB posts about it :)
Its about dang time!
I totally agree that the show has run its course. If they would have just focused on the origional cast it would have been fine. Yes Adrians character was a bitch but that was the way she was suppose to be. Amy on the other hand was suppose to be the sweet and innocent little victim but she was such a bitch to both Ben and now Ricky when they were together and neither one deserved it because Ben was there for her when she had noone else and Ricky is trying to do the right thing. But if everyone didnt notice it said they are doing 12 more episodes before it ends so hopefully it will answer our questions.
Honestly, they’re all pretty bad actors really. They need to move on and spread their wings. It’s ran it’s course.
It’s ran it’s course and honestly they all need to move on to better acting gigs.. Kind of stuck. Some will succeed and some will not.
this is bs i have watched it for all 5 seasons and it pisses me off that all of my shows r getting cancelled. why cant you get rid of the vampire shows instead of shows that teach how teen pregnancy is
Nikkole its really not teaching how teen pregnancy is because the parents act way too calm about everything in the show parents in real life do not act that calm not to mention a whole bunch of other unrealistic things that happened that would happen way differently if it were in real life.
They dont cancel the vampire shows cause they have good ratings!!!!
i love that showww!!!! i dont want it to enddddd.
i have been watching this show for all 5 seasons. i think it is bs this show teaches kids how life is when u have kids y not get rid of the vampire shows that r all the same.
Honestly, I don’t think it shows what it’s like when teenagers have kids at all. I was a teenage mom and this show was nothing like how my experince once. I hate to see it go because regardless I do love the show but it’s deffinately run it’s course.
I Agree that the show has run it’s course. I became less interested in the show as it started incorporating hypocritical characters that claimed they were “true Christians” and several scandalous gay/lesbian affairs. It became very unwholesome, which lead me to question why it was on ABC FAMILY. This show is definitely not something I would want my young ones to be watching among other shows on the ABC Family channel. It started going down hill after Amy had the baby because I guess they were desperate for new plots and themes for the show.
I remember when this show came on, I was expecting something much better. I loved how it was about teen pregnancy, and I wish it would have portrayed how teen pregnancy is actually like. ABC turned it into a soap opera for the younger crowd. And they found either talentless or untrained actors to play these characters. Maybe it was the roles they played or the fact that most of them seemed to be fairly new to being on screen, either way a much better cast could have been found. With that being said the cast makes the show, they have to be the ones to bring that character to life. I feel as if they came on way too strong or no where near strong enough. Which is a disappointment. But the writers also did wrong, they came up with crappy story lines which could have very easily trapped the cast. All around this show was doomed to fail, I’m surprised it lasted this long, I really wish I could have seen better things from this show. From what I can recall it actually looked like a promising show, which made me watch it in the first place. I was just sadly disappointed when it all comes down to it.
I’m sad to see this show go I started watching this with my mom when I was 12 and I feel in love with it. I regretted not watching season 1 even though I was only 11 when the show started. I have seen season 1 now in fact I own the first 2 on DVD. :'( Goodbye Secret Life I’ll miss you.
I liked the show at first but they really ruined a lot of the characters. Grace was supposed to be a Christian navigating life in highschool and she ended up sleeping with everything that walks -what kind of message is that?? Ditto her mother. Her husband dies and suddenly she’s all about having her boy-toy home for sex while her kids are in the house? She’s suddenly ok with Grace having sex? Agree with what everyone said about Amy. Her character went from sweet to horrible. Ricky and Andian’s characters were interesting and the show probably should have had them together since they were both the more intelligent and compatible pair. The lesson of this show seems to be stay with the baby-daddy/mommy for the sake of the kid even if you don’t like them and -wear protection cause you’re gonna need it with all of the underage sex you’ll be having!
Super devestated by this news Hope its a good enough ending so it won’t be too sad to see it end
Loved the show but how many more storylines could they actually run? From the begining I didn’t expect it to last long.
I think the show has a few more seasons. over 1 million viewers for the hiatus finale is a lot even though its not as many as season 2. ABC family needs to bring the show back for a 6th season!
Canceling a show about teenage pregnancy.. Is that even a question? I’m glad my daughter never saw it, oh that’s right I don’t and my family doesn’t watch that kinda crap and that includes Teen moms.
your kid will probably be the one who is pregnant at 14.
It’s sad they are canceling the show! I’d love a 6th season! i love Adrien!! a real and confident character! Go Francia Raisa!! :)
yeah,i’ve watched it since the beginning too.it’s been a great show.but i think this last season is starting to reach a little too far.despite some of the dislikes of how amy’s character as she’s grown up,i think maybe it’s been done purposely.because sometimes that can be a ramification of teen pregnancy.it changes you as a person.i’m a teen mother too,just in my 20’s now and i got hooked on this show!i think it’s run its course and for them to keep it going after this coming final season(which i’m glad they’re having) would probably make it worse.they were already stretching for things and you could kind of tell.best of luck to the cast of the show and hope to see them all in upcoming new shows!
I want it to stay
thank god
Thank God…
i’m sad too see it go
Yes I am sad because the secret life a teenager has ended so nobody knows if ricky and Amy got married and had a happy family.
maybe they can bring back Kyle XY. they took it off 3 years ago and said there would be a movie to tie up the loose ends. Bring it back as a series.
Is this article true? cause on the ABC Family website it says that it’s coming back November 19th and this article says the season debut is in March…
Trey – A holiday special is airing on November 19. The final season premieres in the spring.
-Daniel
I think its time to let go everyone is growing up and everything will be sealed
I love the show and very sad that it’s ending. We make it a point to watch it as a whole family. It helps start any questions that our kids might have but don’t how to ask .
I watched this show since the beginning. As time flew the plots started showing less interest in writing the scripts. I loved Amy and Ricky bond grew together but I wished it could of been a better ending for the final season. I hope the writer will come up with something new to bring back the Secret Life because it was a good show.
I honestly think they should keep making the secret life of American teenager until john is older . I was really mad know amy left ricky like that . Please come back so we know what happen 2 year later make more way more .
Yea, I have to admit. Season 3 and all that time on Adrien changed the show for the worst. I watch the whole series every few months. Every time, it gets to be season 3 I find myself skipping it. Adriens character just gets so angry all the time and there’s not much to stem off her character. Adrien is fine as all hell but basing the show and the season mainly on her is by far what changed this show (viewers wise).
Jack doesn’t die he wakes up and proposes to grace and I don’t want to have the show end I loved that show so much they should have it come back and show us what it’s like in college for them. My favorite characters were Amy and Ricky they were great and I hated Ben ever since the first episode and I didn’t like Adrian that much but I loved grace and jack to but he cheated to much and I was so sad when I saw him get beat up. But the saddest part was when I watched the last episode last night I was so looking forward to Amy getting married but she called it off for Ben god???? I don’t want to see the show go I want it back????????????????????????????
I need it to come back I need to know what happens I hate abc fur canceling it
Am I the only one who absolutely HATED Adrian the entirety of the show? She’s a manipulative bitch who tries to get revenge on Amy by having sex with Ben and rubs it in the whole time. What’s even more sickening is how everyone just treated her like a princess and they were so nice to her. She did NOT deserve it. They should have named the episode “….Or not to be” Karma because that’s what it was. That’s what she gets for being vindictive. If she had had the baby I probably would have stopped watching all together
So…. will there ever be a sequel?
I wish they didn’t cancel the secret life of a American teenager.