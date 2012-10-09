ABC Family cancels ‘Secret Life of the American Teenager’

It’s the end of the road for “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”

ABC Family has cancelled the Brenda Hampton series after five seasons, according to Deadline. The show will end its run following the airing of its final 12 episodes, the first of which is set to debut in March.

Starring Shailene Woodley as a high school student forced to deal with the ramifications of her unplanned pregnancy, “Secret Life” was a ratings bonanza for the then-fledgling cable network when it premiered in June 2008, opening the door for a slew of other popular scripted series including “Pretty Little Liars” and “Switched at Birth.” Nevertheless, the show’s Nielsen numbers swiftly declined beginning in its fourth season.

Woodley, of course, now has a burgeoning film career to attend to, with her role opposite George Clooney in last year’s “The Descendants” winning her heaps of critical praise and a Golden Globe nomination. Her next film, an adaptation of the Tim Tharp YA novel “The Spectacular Now” opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jennifer Jason Lee and Brie Larson, is eyeing a 2013 release.

