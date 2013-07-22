ABC Family officially cancels ‘Bunheads’

Since late February, fans of ABC Family’s “Bunheads” have been holding their breath hoping for a reprieve. 
Sadly, ABC Family made its final decision on Monday (July 22) and the news isn’t good. 
The network confirms that “Bunheads” has been cancelled after 18 episodes.
“‘Bunheads’ is a wonderful series that we are very proud to have aired,” ABC Family says in a statement. “The series had amazing storytelling, the most talented cast and a passionate and loyal fan base. Recognizing all of this, we took extra time to try and find ways to bring the series back for another season, but in the end it simply wasn”t possible.  We wish the cast and crew the best in their future endeavors.”
Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Bunheads” premiered last June and, after only so-so ratings, was given an eight-episode back-order which premiered in January and ended on February 25.
In its run, “Bunheads” averaged 1.7 million viewers, roughly on par with “The Lying Game,” which also spent several months in limbo. It was suggested that the fates of both shows were tied to ABC Family’s summer slate of “The Fosters” and “Twisted.” While neither new series has been a smash, ABC Family appears to be moving forward, with last week’s cancellation of “The Lying Game” and today’s “Bunheads” news.
“Bunheads” starred  Sutton Foster, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Julia Goldani Telles, Bailey Buntain and Emma Dumont, with Kelly Bishop as a prominent guest star.
The series is currently up for a Television Critics Association Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming.

