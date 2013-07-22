ABC Family officially cancels ‘Bunheads’

Since late February, fans of ABC Family’s “Bunheads” have been holding their breath hoping for a reprieve.
Sadly, ABC Family made its final decision on Monday (July 22) and the news isn’t good.
The network confirms that “Bunheads” has been cancelled after 18 episodes.
“‘Bunheads’ is a wonderful series that we are very proud to have aired,” ABC Family says in a statement. “The series had amazing storytelling, the most talented cast and a passionate and loyal fan base. Recognizing all of this, we took extra time to try and find ways to bring the series back for another season, but in the end it simply wasn”t possible. We wish the cast and crew the best in their future endeavors.”
Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Bunheads” premiered last June and, after only so-so ratings, was given an eight-episode back-order which premiered in January and ended on February 25.
In its run, “Bunheads” averaged 1.7 million viewers, roughly on par with “The Lying Game,” which also spent several months in limbo. It was suggested that the fates of both shows were tied to ABC Family’s summer slate of “The Fosters” and “Twisted.” While neither new series has been a smash, ABC Family appears to be moving forward, with last week’s cancellation of “The Lying Game” and today’s “Bunheads” news.
“Bunheads” starred Sutton Foster, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Julia Goldani Telles, Bailey Buntain and Emma Dumont, with Kelly Bishop as a prominent guest star.
The series is currently up for a Television Critics Association Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming.
No!!! I was inexplicably optimistic about this one.
And with that, the amount of shows I watch on ABC Family drops to zero. How’s that for the bottom line?
ABC Family can suck it. That show really become something special.
Seriously, there’s absolutely no reason to have the channel anymore.
I am an Amy Sherman fan- Gilmore Girls is still my all time favorite show (until the last two seasons , which I still can’t talk about), and I am also a huge fan of Sutton Foster after seeing her in Anything Goes.
That being said, as much as I tried to like Bunheads, I could never 100% get on board. Found the town too quirky (whereas Stars Hollow was established slowly, and we saw it through the eyes of our two heroes and not an outsider), the normally lovely Kelly Bishop was so shrill, and I felt like Foster was still acting for the stage- everything was played so big! It has been the show that, whenever I hear it praised by critics I respect and normally agree with, I scratch my head and think “what am I not getting/seeing here?”
And still I watched every episode out of some sense of loyalty to the creator and the cast. (And the dance numbers, which I admit were mostly great)
So while I am sorry for fans of the show, I have to admit a part of me is relieved that I won’t have to either break up with the show or continue to watch and be baffled.
It was always misplaced at ABC Family. Their target demo was obviously too young to appreciate little nuances of idiosyncratic show like Bunheads.