ABC Family renews ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ ‘Secret Life of the American Teenager’

01.10.11 8 years ago
ABC has given out a pair of key renewals, picking up new seasons of the hit dramas “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Pretty Little Liars.”
This would be a fourth season for “Secret Life” and a second season for “Pretty Little Liars.” ABC Family tentatively announced that the new seasons would premiere in the summer of 2011.
“We’re incredibly excited to bring viewers new seasons of two of ABC Family’s most successful original series,” states ABC Entertainment President Michael Riley. “Supported by incredibly talented casts and crews, â€˜The Secret Life of the American Teenager’s’ Brenda Hampton has an unparalleled voice in speaking to today’s Millennials, and our partnership with Alloy Entertainment and Warner Horizon continues to deliver an engaging and heart-stopping show keeping â€˜Pretty Little Liars’ audiences on the edge of their seats.”
“The Secret Life of the American Teenager” is ABC’s Family’s most watched original series of all-time and ranked as 2010’s No. 1 scripted cable series among women 18-34 and 12-34.Â 
“Pretty Little Liars” returned last week to start the second half of its first season and drew series highs in viewers (4.2 million viewers) and in all key demos.

