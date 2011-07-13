ABC, Global renew ‘Rookie Blue’

ABC and Global have announced the renewal of the police procedural “Rookie Blue.”

Development on “Rookie Blue” Season Three is already underway and production will resume in Toronto later this season.

Although ABC ratings for “Rookie Blue” have been down this season, the network is preferring to emphasize that the drama has been winning its time period in the 18-49 demographic and improving ABC’s summer averages for Thursdays at 10 p.m.

It doesn’t hurt that “Rookie Blue” has been a major success with Canadian audiences. Not only has “Rookie Blue” been winning its time period with young viewers in Canada, but it has also been winning overall.

“‘Rookie Blue’ is a proven hit on both sides of the border, and we’re proud to announce its renewal alongside ABC,” states Barbara Williams, Senior Vice-President, Content for Shaw Media in the Canadian version of the renewal release. “This drama is a stand-out performer with viewers and critics alike. We look forward to bringing fans more of the compelling characters and storylines that have made this show such a knock-out success.”

The American/ABC version of the release didn’t contain an enthusiastic network blurb-statement.

Produced by Tassie Cameron, Ilana Frank, Noreen Halpern, John Morayniss and David Wellington, “Rookie Blue” stars Missy Peregrym, Gregory Smith, Travis Milne, Enuka Okuma and Charlotte Sullivan.