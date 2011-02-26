ABC lands a Charlie Sheen interview for Tuesday

ABC sent out a scheduling release on Saturday scheduling a special interview with Charlie Sheen for next week.
Announced under the title “A Special Edition of 20/20 – The Charlie Sheen Interview,” the installment will air from 10:01 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 in the slot now vacated by “Detroit 187.”
The ABC update offered no additional information on the special, including who conducted (or will conduct) the interview, when it was conducted (or will be conducted) or what truth-bombs were dropped (or will be dropped).
This will be the first network interview with Sheen since CBS and Warner Brother TV announced that the plug has been pulled on the remainder of the season of “Two and a Half Men.” 
Although he’s eschewed traditional forms of contact since production on his comedy hit was halted in late January, Sheen and his people have been in regular contact with TMZ, Dan Patrick and a variety of radio shows.
UPDATE: ABC News has revealed that the Sheen interview was conducted by Andrea Canning and that it will be teased aggressively on Monday and Tuesday on “Good Morning America” and other ABC News properties.

