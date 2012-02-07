ABC orders Mandy Moore comedy with Shawn Levy directing

02.07.12 7 years ago
ABC has given a pilot order to a single-camera comedy starring Mandy Moore and set to be directed by “Real Steel” helmer Shawn Levy.
The untitled comedy was originally picked up in October with a put pilot commitment and Bob Fisher and Stacy Traub scripting.
According to Deadline.com, the 20th Century Fox TV comedy will feature Moore and a yet-to-be-cast actor as newlyweds who return to her hometown to run a new restaurant, a move that brings them all too close to her predictably wacky family. 
Levy, who is also directing FOX’s “Little Brother” this pilot season, will serve as executive producer along with Mary Adelstein and Becky Clements. 
Moore was most recently heard in “Tangled” and you probably last saw her in an arc on “Grey’s Anatomy.” The “License to Wed” star’s other TV credits include “Scrubs” and “Entourage.”

