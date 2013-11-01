ABC orders more ‘Goldbergs,’ ‘Trophy Wife’ and ‘Super Fun Night’

ABC stirred up a little late-afternoon excitement in the TV world on Friday (November 1), ordering up additional episodes for three of its freshman comedies.
Per ABC’s announcement, Tuesday duo “Trophy Wife” and “The Goldbergs” both received full back-nine orders. While “Super Fun Night” wasn’t quite as lucky, the Wednesday comedy earned an additional four episodes.
The expanded orders came after a week in which all three comedies were given the opportunity to stand without their high-profile lead-ins and a couple of them shined, relatively speaking.
Airing without a new “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” on Tuesday, “The Goldbergs” drew 5.43 million viewers and did a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. “Trophy Wife” drew 4.33 million and did a 1.4 rating in that key demo. For “Goldbergs,” that was up slightly in viewers and flat in the key demo, while “Trophy Wife” was up week-to-week in both measures.
Airing on Wednesday after a repeat of “Modern Family,” “Super Fun Night” definitely dropped, but with 5.17 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, that was enough for ABC to want some more inventory for the Rebel Wilson comedy.
The news was less good for the network’s other new comedy, the Wednesday 8:30 sitcom “Back in the Game,” which will air its 13 episode run, but will not be picked up for any additional episodes. [You can perhaps start doing the math on “Back in the Game,” which has aired six episodes, to start estimating a return date for “Suburgatory.”]
Personally, I gave up on “Super Fun Night” after three episodes. If somebody wants to tell me it has gotten better, maybe I’ll check back in at some point, but I feel like I’ve seen enough.
“Trophy Wife” was perhaps my favorite net network pilot for the fall and it has continued to be an early standout for me. The pleasure of watching Malin Akerman on a weekly basis hasn’t been a surprise, but I continue to be impressed by how well the show is handling the main character’s relationship with her on-screen hubby, played by the expertly deadpan Bradley Whitford. Michaela Watkins and Marcia Gay Harden have both been occasionally hilarious, but the real supporting standouts have been Ryan Lee as Warren and Albert Tsai as Bert. Before the show began, I had fears about its ability to use Natalie Morales and those fears haven’t been dissipated and, in fact, Morales has been absent in more episodes than she’s appeared in so far. But this remains a comedy that I think could have real value for ABC and I can’t help but think that with a better title, it might not have struggled like it has.
I was less immediately enamored of “The Goldbergs” and it still remains a show about a family that likes to yell entirely too much. But when they aren’t yelling, I find myself somewhat warming to the characters and I just wish the actors would trust the sometimes strong writing a bit more. I do find that I laugh a couple times per week at “The Goldbergs” and that has been enough to keep me watching relatively contentedly. I like how the show’s uber-80s timeframe has become something of a running joke and yet folks on my Twitter feed keep suddenly noticing that the years don’t line up from cultural reference to cultural reference. Yes, this is a show in which “Poltergeist” and the Reebok Pump came out the same year. Do you think the writers are unaware that this doesn’t match? They know. Move on.
Anyway, I endorse a network allowing comedies the chance to grow. The big question is when ABC will make the move to give either “Trophy Wife” or “The Goldbergs” the post-“Modern Family” slot. They’re both more compatible than “Super Fun Night” and these pickups indicate that ABC has less confidence in Rebel Wilson. It seems to me like “The Goldbergs” has had the chance to at least get a sampling thanks to “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” meaning that “Trophy Wife” deserves a chance on Wednesday. But what do I know?
Are you pleased with these ABC pickups? Are you watching any or all of the three comedies? And will you miss “Back in the Game” after it’s done?
The Trophy Wife news is good, since I keep seeing talk of its quality and every episode is currently sitting on my DVR. At least now I know I’ll be able to watch a full season if I’m into it.
I was actually surprised by the Trophy Wife pickup. Back in the Game has had better ratings with a roughly equivalent lead-in, so I figured it was more likely to get the back-end order. I’m happy, though as I like Wife a lot more than Game.
Rugman11 – I’m not surprised by the “Trophy Wife” part. The show has been steady almost since Week 2 and I wouldn’t be surprised if ABC is looking for a different place to try it. I’m much more confused by the “Back in the Game” part. I mean, “Super Fun Night” has toxic reviews and lower ratings, but it got four more episodes. Yeah, I dunno what the negotiations or discussions were like on that.
-Daniel
I haven’t watched the last couple of episodes of “Trophy Wife” and “The Goldbergs” yet. But, I was enjoying “Back in the Game.”
This week, “Trophy Wife” got a 1.4 rating, while both “The Goldbergs” and “Back in the Game” got a 1.7 each. The Tuesday comedies have a higher rated show as their lead-in. I have no idea why ABC would cancel “Back in the Game” while giving the other comedies a chance to grow and trying to make a star out of Rebel Wilson, who’s show I stopped watching after the season premiere.
Balaji – “Trophy Wife” had generally better reviews than “Back in the Game” and, unlike “Back in the Game,” it has never had a stable lead-in, since “Goldbergs” had been dropping each week until this one, while “The Middle” is as steady as they come. But no, I don’t really get the other, especially since if memory serves, “Back in the Game” is ABC Studios and “Super Fun Night” is Warner Brothers.
-Daniel
ABC owns Trophy Wife. Also they probably feel that TW could get the exact same ratings as BITG if they moved TW to Wednesday.
Dan – “Back in the Game” is 20th century FOX, “Goldbergs” is Sony and “Trophy Wife” is ABC.
It wasn’t my intention to berate “Trophy Wife” in favor “Back in the Game.” I want the former to succeed too but it has got poor ratings, inconsistent lead-in or not. I haven’t watched since the 3rd episode and I intend to catch up soon but I found the 3rd episode a bit boring (unfunny). Through out the first 3 episodes, Ackerman was just trying to desperately fit in to the family, which is probably what the show is about but it was getting monotonous already.
I did enjoy the first 3 episodes of “Goldbergs.”
I guess ABC is just trying to put the interest of their own productions than possibly better products.
Back in the Game was stupid. Good riddance.
For that matter, all ABC shows are stupid except The Middle and Suburgatory.
And it’s obvious what’s taking the post-MF slot post-SFN – Mixology.
War Chief Shake Zula – “Mixology” would be silly post-“MF.” That doesn’t mean they won’t do it, but “Mixology” is like a mix of every incompatible show that’s ever failed after “Modern Family.” They may still do it, but it’s a guaranteed failure in that slow. Iron-clad, 100 percent guaranteed to failure. [Famous last words.]
-Daniel
For what it’s worth, this past episode of Super Fun Night was the best yet, and the funniest so far (though the show’s still not nearly as funny as it should be). Last week’s, however, (with Jacki Weaver as Wilson’s mother) was absolutely dire–by far the worst, so you likely bailed at the right time. But this week’s (with Brooke Shields, though she wasn’t what made it good so much as development of the non-Rebel Wilson characters) may be worth checking out. Nothing you’d particularly need to rush to do though. The show’s still more sweet and pleasant than good.
I watched the first four episodes of Trophy Wife before giving up on it. I just didn’t find it that funny, especially the kids, who sucked the life out of every scene. I liked Ackerman and Whitford, but without actual material to work with you can’t make a show funny by sheer will.
In contrast, I liked The Goldbergs from the start and find it much more likable and entertaining. I don’t care one bit that Garlin yells a lot, that’s his thing. And I find the kids tolerable, even likeable, which is a rare thing indeed. I think it’s even better than a lot of other other freshman comedies, like the Michael J Fox show. I’ve watched the pilot of Back in the Game and planned to return to it, but maybe I’ll just forget that if there are only going to be 13.
Goldbergs is very much my favorite new show of the season so i’m glad to see it get a pick-up and was awaiting the news of one given the decent ratings it got this past week with the rerun of shield in front of it.
Trophy Wife i was also anticipating a pick-up of for more or less the same reason. I don’t really know where abc could put it that it would work tho–i mean i guess if you put it post Middle it would work fine but would it?
I liked Back In The Game but the premise itself was very limiting for a tv series–seriously its Bad News Bears every week???? That said i was enjoying it a lot more then i thought and i’ll miss seeing James Caan growling on my tv screen every week—but i’m not surprised its being given the boot—Now if only they could do a last minute rescue of “The Neighboors” and put that back there post haste!
As a Psych fan I love Maggie Lawson and thought she and James Caan and the actor who played her kid were all really enjoyable. And the rest of the kids on the show were very well cast — weren’t robotic and had missing teeth and weren’t perfect looking. And I grew up on all those Bad News Bears movies so that was an automatic soft spot for the show.
So yeah I’m sad.
I’ve had issues with the unevenness of Trophy Wife but when a movie star like Malin Ackerman turns on her charm and is so incredibly game with the comedy it’s easy to watch. Agree the two boys are wonderful. And thew two stepmoms. I think there are some overall tone issues that don’t jibe — or maybe I’m just jealous of this upper middle class world these people inhabit. I don’t know.
Just wish both shows were given full orders.
ABC executives are idiots.
They premiered 8 shows this fall season, knowing fully well they couldn’t promote them all. They cancel Body of Proof. Lucky 7, Wonderland and Betrayal were put in death slots. The only hit they got was SHIELD and that was a sure thing. And instead of opting to launch a new drama after it, they go for two comedies. And when they finally have several comedies compatible with Modern Family, they go for the only one that isn’t.
And now they cancel Back in the Game, give more episodes to Super Fun Night and let The Golbergs and Trophy Wife limp for the rest of the season? Please, give me some of what they’re smoking.