ABC picks ‘Nashville’ up for a full season

It’s nearly mid-November, but ABC has finally given its first full-season order to a new drama.
ABC announced on Monday (November 12) that the musically-infused drama “Nashville” will be around for a full season, joining freshman comedy “The Neighbors” and sophomore drama “Scandal” on the positive side of the ledger.
Created by Callie Khouri, “Nashville” has averaged a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 (including some DVR figures), tops in its Wednesday 10 p.m. time period and No. 3 among all new shows for the season. ABC has also boasted at the show’s “upscale” ratings, showcasing the numbers among adults 18-49 with household incomes about $100K. ABC doesn’t tout overall numbers for “Nashville,” but the series has been getting a strong 42.5 percent Live+7 DVR audience bump in the early going.
“Nashville” had been waiting in a limbo that now includes Sunday drama “666 Park Avenue” (unlikely to receive additional episodes beyond its initial order) and Thursday drama “”Last Resort” (fate unknown, though DVR numbers would seem somewhat encouraging). The new comedy “Malibu Country” has done decently in its first two episodes and has reportedly received additional scripts.
Good. It’s a very competent little show. Chip Estes is the stand out and Panettiere is the best she’s been since the first few episodes of season 1 of Heroes.
Chip Esten has definitely been the breakout star for me of NASHVILLE.
not sure if the role holds up to Mrs. Coach — i mean, what would be as great, in all fairness? but it’s nice to know this guilty pleasure is going to be given a full season to develop.
a lot of the storylines are just filler while i wait to get back to Chip’s hypnotizing stubble and singing. and the glowering singing threesome is sort of ho hum but those are some talented british singers.
Last Resort lost me on episode 3. i’m sorry to say this but Shawn Ryan i loved The Shield but this is no The Shield. there’s too much of the worst elements of Lost in this show, and it really isn’t much fun to watch.
btw when did TV get so grim? i need more fluff and humor a la Hart of Dixie. i’m watching Reba’s show (i mean Lily Tomlin is on it so that’s a plus) because it goes down easy and she’s spunky and there is some humor there. but really, tv networks, i’d like to actually enjoy some of these shows a bit more….
I’m ready to give up on network TV. ABC has a wonderful show in Last Resort and this is how they treat it? Maybe when they cancel it, they can replace it with a spinoff of The Neighbors. That ought to be in line with the sense they’ve shown!
Pat -“How they treat it”? “Last Resort” is losing to “Vampire Diaries” in the 18-49 demo. And yet ABC is promoting it aggressively and waiting patiently for audiences to find it. And eventually it probably *will* get a back-nine pickup. But what do you want from ABC?
-Daniel
Personally, I really enjoy Nashville, so this is great news. I had wanted to watch Last Resort, but the fates were against me…if it gets a Season 2, I’ll Netflix it though
That’s half the good news I need. Now give me Last Resort.