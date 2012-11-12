ABC picks ‘Nashville’ up for a full season

11.12.12 6 years ago 6 Comments
It’s nearly mid-November, but ABC has finally given its first full-season order to a new drama.
ABC announced on Monday (November 12) that the musically-infused drama “Nashville” will be around for a full season, joining freshman comedy “The Neighbors” and sophomore drama “Scandal” on the positive side of the ledger. 
Created by Callie Khouri, “Nashville” has averaged a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 (including some DVR figures), tops in its Wednesday 10 p.m. time period and No. 3 among all new shows for the season. ABC has also boasted at the show’s “upscale” ratings, showcasing the numbers among adults 18-49 with household incomes about $100K. ABC doesn’t tout overall numbers for “Nashville,” but the series has been getting a strong 42.5 percent Live+7 DVR audience bump in the early going.
“Nashville” had been waiting in a limbo that now includes Sunday drama “666 Park Avenue” (unlikely to receive additional episodes beyond its initial order) and Thursday drama “”Last Resort” (fate unknown, though DVR numbers would seem somewhat encouraging). The new comedy “Malibu Country” has done decently in its first two episodes and has reportedly received additional scripts.

Around The Web

TAGSABCFull Season OrderNashville

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP