ABC picks ‘Nashville’ up for a full season

It’s nearly mid-November, but ABC has finally given its first full-season order to a new drama.

ABC announced on Monday (November 12) that the musically-infused drama “Nashville” will be around for a full season, joining freshman comedy “The Neighbors” and sophomore drama “Scandal” on the positive side of the ledger.

Created by Callie Khouri, “Nashville” has averaged a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 (including some DVR figures), tops in its Wednesday 10 p.m. time period and No. 3 among all new shows for the season. ABC has also boasted at the show’s “upscale” ratings, showcasing the numbers among adults 18-49 with household incomes about $100K. ABC doesn’t tout overall numbers for “Nashville,” but the series has been getting a strong 42.5 percent Live+7 DVR audience bump in the early going.

“Nashville” had been waiting in a limbo that now includes Sunday drama “666 Park Avenue” (unlikely to receive additional episodes beyond its initial order) and Thursday drama “”Last Resort” (fate unknown, though DVR numbers would seem somewhat encouraging). The new comedy “Malibu Country” has done decently in its first two episodes and has reportedly received additional scripts.