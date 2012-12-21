ABC pulls ‘666 Park Avenue’ for ‘Happy Endings,’ ‘Apt. 23’

A month after announcing that “666 Park Avenue” wouldn’t get a back-nine order, but would still air the remainder of its episodes, ABC has pulled the supernatural drama from its Sunday schedule.

ABC announced on Friday (December 21) that starting on January 6, the four scheduled “666 Park Avenue” episodes have been pulled and will be replaced with original episodes of “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”

To date, “666 Park Avenue” has aired nine episodes from the original 13 episode order.

Network sources tell HitFix that the plan is to air the four remaining episodes in the summer.

ABC had previously announced that “Red Widow” will take over the Sunday, 10 p.m. slot starting on March 3.

Slotting “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” on Sundays has two purposes for ABC: First, it gives additional exposure to two shows that have struggled in Tuesday nights in a comedy-heavy time period and, who knows, maybe viewers have been craving Sunday 10 p.m. comedy. In addition, both “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—-” were dropping off of ABC’s schedule in mid-March for “Dancing with the Stars,” leaving both shows with a number of original episodes unaired. These Sunday airings mean that “Don’t Trust the B—-” will have aired all available new episodes by mid-March, though “Happy Endings” may still have episodes to air after that.