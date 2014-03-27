ABC pulls ‘Mind Games’ for ‘Celebrity Wife Swap’

It has been another short network TV run for Kyle Killen.
On Thursday (March 27) afternoon, ABC pulled “Mind Games” effective immediately.
That's what happens when you draw 2.06 million viewers and do a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. Those were the numbers for this past Tuesday's airing of “Mind Games” and they proved to much for ABC to bear, especially with plenty of inventory on the shelf.
On April 1 and April 8, ABC will air encores of “Resurrection” in the Tuesday 10 p.m. hour. Then, starting on April 15, ABC will premiere a new season of “Celebrity Wife Swap,” with Daniel Baldwin and Jermaine Jackson claiming to be celebrities in the premiere.
The yanking of “Mind Games” after only five episodes completes a dismal year of scripted programming for ABC in that Tuesday 10 p.m. slot. “Lucky 7” was the season's first cancellation after only two airings. After months of filler, ABC premiered “Killer Women” in January, but that only aired six episodes. After the truncated “Mind Games” run, you can be sure ABC is avoiding looking back at the numbers “Body of Proof” and “Private Practice” did in this time period.
Encoring “Resurrection” will serve two purposes: First, after a fantastic premiere, “Resurrection” has dropped hard in recent weeks. Reairing episodes will get “Resurrection” additional exposure on ABC's schedule, but it will also serve as a reminder that not everything ABC programmed this midseason was a disaster. In addition to “Mind Games” and “Killer Women,” ABC's spring premieres also included “The Assets,” which aired twice. ABC has done a tiny bit better with “Mixology,” which is shedding “Modern Family” viewers at a rate that will almost certainly prevent renewal, but not at a rate that would force ABC to abruptly pull the plug, though this week's plummet from 10.09 million and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 for “Modern Family” to 4.85 million and a 1.6 key demo rating for “Mixology” may be getting mighty close.
And for Killen? Well, with five airings, “Mind Games” is ahead of the two airings for “Lone Star,” but behind the full 13 episodes that NBC gave “Awake.”
I loved the pilot for “Lone Star” and quite liked the second episode and I was also a big fan of “Awake.” Unfortunately, “Mind Games” felt to me like Killen trying to make compromises to secure a network success, but not knowing exactly how to make those compromises. The show's premise was difficult to explain — Something about troubled brothers using one brother's expertise with physical clues and psychological tells and the other brother's expertise at conning people into helping clients — both to viewers and to the other people on the show and the three episodes I watched were mostly exposition and over-acting. Sad. Trust me when I say that Killen's explanation of the backdrop at TCA press tour in January was more interesting than what the TV show ended up being.
Hopefully Killen will look to cable with his next show.
And how about Christian Slater's status as a TV star? “My Own Worst Enemy” aired nine episodes on NBC. “The Forgotten” made it a relatively full 17 episodes on ABC. FOX's “Breaking In” aired seven episodes, was cancelled, was renewed after lobbying by Deadline.com, aired five episodes in a second season and then was cancelled again.
Oh and, of course, “Mind Games” isn't really “cancelled.” At least not officially. That's not the way these things go. It'll just go on the shelf and ABC will “decide its fate” in May.
Will anybody miss “Mind Games”? And is anybody excited to have “Celebrity Wife Swap” back?
I actually like Mind Games, so I am sad to see it get shelved so soon. I just think it needed some time to work out a few kinks.
I loved Mind Games. Steve Zahn is one of my favorite actors. I understood it and I thought the premise was cool and thought provoking. One huge drawback was the network didn’t have it available on demand. So if you missed it when it aired, well, you missed it. And I don’t think they gave it enough time. It’s difficult to develop chemistry within the show and with an audience in 3 hours. This was a smart show. Wife Swap? Gimme a break.
Hi. You know, I watch it in the UK and I really liked it. I download it. If downloads counted as views… Did it really air at 10.00pm though?!!! That’s a really bad time. It gives people the idea that it’s more to do with the drama than the mind games. People don’t want to think at 10pm. They want to watch a comedy or something. Sure, it’s a bit of comedy, but it’s more mind-inducing than comedy!
bring back killer women
Loved this show. It was one actual show on TV these days that my husband and I cld watch together. I’m TIRED of reality tv
ABC should have left Killer women finish it’s run, they were only 2 episodes left, if they would have passed them in chronological order the fans would not have been upset. Now they are airing them on their website but what about us Canadians, we don’t get to see them because of geographical location, that’s not fair!! I knew Mind games would not last, I’m sorry but so far all of Christian Slater series have tanked. Could have left us watch the last three episodes of Killer women in order not mess them up instead of advancing the date of a show that did not make it either….. Air them instead of Resurrection the missing 2 episodes, you have 2 weeks before wife swap no?
Are you kidding me? Once in awhile a somewhat intelligent show comes along and it is not given the time needed to grab an audience but again traded in for a mind numbing hour of stupidity.
Which show is the intelligent one? Mind games really? The mind numbing hour of stupidity in my opinion is wife swap. I’m just saying instead of a repeat of Resurrection why don’t they show the 2 missing show of Killer women. i would have liked to watch the whole series instead of starting Mind games 2 weeks ahead of time and sure as I predicted they removed it. So ABC does not finish a series, starts a new one ahead of time to stop that one also and then it will start wife swap??? Reality shows are stupid if you ask me. So you find mind game an intelligent show, really I found it was boring at least killer women had a story and action.
so where can we make our request to keep the show going? I am a big “who dunnit?” or “how are they going to do it?” so i enjoyed the show – it was clean and some of episodes pulled at your heart strings. I do not really enjoy “Criminal Minds” – too dark for me (ok so I am a wimp). And i thought i would like elementary…but it is somewhat boring – there is no investing in the characters. Unlike MindGames – so sad to see it go away!!
What’s frustrating about this is that Mind Games required some level of intelligence and certainly an attention span longer than 30 seconds so it was doomed from the start. It’s a great show with massive potential but apparently networks are quick to scare and even faster to cancel. It’s a true testament to the way America is headed when the replacement that is suppose to get more viewers is Wife Swap. Pathetic.
I liked mind games but I knew it was going to get cancelled. Christian Slater needs to stop doing comedies and do more serious roles which he is better at.
I am bummed Mind Games is cancelled. I thought it was a great premise, loved Steve Zahn and Christian Slater together. It was an intelligent show for once on primetime–a rarity. Is that all that is left for programming and selling ad time is reality TV? I guess so.
A show about neuro linguistics? Brilliant and fun and intelligent for a change! That meant it was doomed from the start. OF COURSE we’d rather have celebrity wife swap- NOT….bring back Mind Games!
A show about neuro linguistic programming? Brilliant, fun, intelligent, and of course that means it was doomed for failure. Wife swap instead- ugg. Bring back Mind Games. It was the only thing good on Tuesday nights!
My family enjoyed mind games, we were surprised when Resurrection came on instead tonight. It was good and I think it just needed more time to work itself out
I really enjoyed mind games and was bummed to search my dvr after my homework this evening to find no new episode. I think it needs another run! It was different and exciting.
I liked Mind Games. I hate Wife Swap!!! Come on!!!
I adored “Mind Games” and am devestated it has been pulled. Please, please, please bring it back? It’s so rare I watch any television show, and then to have found Stevd Zahn in a plot and show I liked, too! Ces la freakin’ vie, I guess. :/
I think they should have tried it in a different time slot. If I didn’t have the ability to record 2 shows, I wouldn’t have chosen it because I LOVE Person of Interest and feel like many of the viewers who would have enjoyed the show were, like me, already invested in POI. I also enjoy Chicago Fire, but as a forever fan of Christian Slater and anything he does I gave up CF for Mind Games! While a network cannot write off a time slot due to better alternatives, I think it’s pretty unfair to expect a new show to compete in that environment. Perhaps if ABC does decide to air those remaining episodes it will be done in a better time slot. And Wife Swap totally stupid but since it will appeal to people who would not enjoy POI or CF, it just might work in that slot.
Was probably my fault it was canceled because whenever I do like a new show it seems to send the signal to the network to get rid of it. Also, on a different note, in case this is ever looked at by someone at ABC, please don’t send The Neighbors down this dark and dreary road. I first tuned in to it because I love the actress who plays Debbie Weaver, and worried it would be like the coneheads or something; however, I was so enamoured with the show that I haven’t missed one episode! Please don’t let ABC stand for “Always Be Canceling!”
I loved Mindgames and the actors in it. It was a smart show. Sad day.
I am sad Mind Games is being cancelled. I am a true fan of Christian Slater. I also liked the other tv series he was in that were cancelled in years past. The networks do not give a new series a chance. I wish they would at least air the remaining episodes that were made. To replace it with Wife Swap is disgusting and sad if that is really what people want to see on tv. I am so very SICK of reality tv.
They need someone there who knows and can tell what a good show is rather than having to rely on ratings from when people weren’t able to watch them.