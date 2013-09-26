Sneak Peek: New photos from upcoming ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ episodes

(CBR) Earlier this week, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” debuted on ABC to the strongest ratings for an original drama in four years, and the strongest in the 8PM slot since the network launched “LOST” in 2004. So it goes without saying that there are millions of viewers eager for a glimpse at what awaits Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team in the weeks ahead.

Today, ABC released images from the series’ next two episodes, “0-8-4” and “The Asset,” offering a glimpse of Skye (Chloe Bennet) working in the field and Agent Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) taking on an armed assailant on S.H.I.E.L.D.’s flying HQ. “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Tuesdays at 8PM on ABC.