ABC renews ‘Happy Endings,’ ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

ABC has renewed the critically adored comedy “Happy Endings,” as well as a trio of unscripted offerings that critics politely ignore.

More specifically, that would be reliable Sunday favorite “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Wife Swap” and “Celebrity Wife Swap” joining “Happy Endings” on the renewal slate.

Due in large part to its “Modern Family” lead-in, “Happy Endings” delivered solid numbers in its second season, but the weekly steep decline from “Modern Family” probably contributed to ABC making the comedy sweat things out for an extra 18 hours after “Modern Family,” “Suburgatory” and “The Middle” were all renewed on Thursday night.

ABC has still yet to announce the fate of “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23,” which is currently delivering “Happy Endings”-esque numbers and a comparable lead-in drop on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m.

Other ABC bubble offerings still include “Scandal,” “Body of Proof,” “Last Man Standing,” “Private Practice,” “Missing” and “The River.”