ABC renews ‘Nashville’ for Season 3

If you've been holding your breath waiting deep into the night to learn the fate of ABC's “Nashville,” you can breathe and you can go to bed happy.
It was finally announced late on Friday (May 9) night that “Nashville” has been picked up for a third season. Since the news for “Nashville” was good, those involved with the musical drama probably won't sweat that they were one of ABC's very last shows to find out its fate.
As of nearly 10 p.m. PT on Friday night, “Last Man Standing” is possibly the only show still hovering on ABC's bubble.
In live numbers, “Nashville” has struggled in its second season, averaging only 5.4 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and even those aren't figures it has approached for most of the spring. However, Live+7 DVR figures give “Nashville” a strong 54 percent bump overall and a whopping 80 percent lift in the key demographic.
In addition, “Nashville” continues to offer ABC, ABC Studios and Lionsgate Television a tantalizing assortment of ancillary revenue streams. The show has released a quartet of soundtrack albums, with a mini-tour featuring cast members to support the latest CD.
Per reports, a major hold-up in recent weeks has been money. Shocking, eh? Tennessee's state legislature passed a trimmed budget that reduced the money in the state's film incentives fund. And without those state breaks, the expensive show was becoming problematic for the network and studio. There were even rumors that “Nashville” might pick up and move production to Austin.
It appears, however, that the key complications were worked out by Friday night, meaning we'll get another season of crooning, boozing, secrets, mommy issues, lies, romantic musical chairs and all of the things that make “Nashville” fun.
You relieved to have “Nashville” back?
Yep. Happy that the show got renewed. The show isn’t great but something keeps me watching.
Yes… I enjoy the show! Glad to know it will be back!
so glad they are doing another season, I love Nashville and all the characters on the show. I cannot wait to see what the writers of the series have in store!!!
Why did this crap get renewed and Super fun Night didn’t? Television is going in the toilet!
Yes!! So happy it’s coming back… Love the music!
I have a love-hate (or is it hate-hate) relationship with Nashville.
The music of the first season under T-Bone Burnett was magical, just a thing of abject beauty. Buddy Miller did great for the first half of the second season — not the same but enjoyable. But this second season’s music has been a slow decline into reworked season one hits and a whole lotta blah. And I’m a captive audience / fan speaking. So that’s paining.
Another issue is Mrs. Coach. This show — especially the singing parts — don’t do Connie Britton any favors. She’s just NOT a great singer, and I think it’s a bit unfair for her to be the Superstar Country Singer without those chops to back it up. So her storyline is weakened, as it’s sort of based upon that precept.
And those Stella kids can sure sing but their acting — especially the older one, who is given a lot to do — is just not there. Stiff as a board is all I can think every time she is in scenes — unless she and her sister are singing, then I’m happy as a clam.
The huge revelation to me is Ms. Hayden Panettiere and her great comedic chops — and even more stellar voice. That woman is a great GREAT singer. And when she has stuff to do she nails it, funny or sad.
It’s super soapy, sometimes hitting that solar plexus emotion button really effectively, then other times just gliding along in its own residue….
So really, if the music doesn’t improve, and there’s more going on in the storylines than the A — and B — storylines that all seem to be puttering out then season 3 will be torturous and I vote for the show to be put down.
It’s really too bad because there’s such great Americana music out there right now, even twang-tinged rock. There’s so much they could pull in and use — even as inspiration for storylines if they are too tired to figure stuff out (see the Clare Bowen storyline oy)….
Erika
Easy watching, easy listening, I love Nashville
Fan fan fab
Yes! I’m so happy that Nashville is renewed for a third season, I just love the songs and the characters! Love from Sweden
Will Nashville 3rd series be shown in the uk