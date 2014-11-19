ABC sets ‘American Crime’ and ‘Secrets and Lies’ premieres, ‘Murder’ finale

#How To Get Away With Murder
11.19.14 3 years ago

ABC

On Wednesday (November 19) morning, ABC announced premiere dates for two of its high profile midseason dramas, while setting an early finale date for its biggest new hit of the fall.

Up first, the first season finale for “How To Get Away With Murder” will be a two-hour episode airing from 9 to 11 on Thursday, February 26. The Viola Davis drama has been a Live+SD hit for ABC and an even biggest success factoring in DVR figures, but the network always approached “Murder” as a somewhat limited-run series, with a 15-episode order. 

Taking the place of “How To Get Away With Murder” on Thursdays at 10 p.m. will be “American Crime,” from Oscar-winning creator John Ridley. The ensemble drama, which features Timothy Hutton and Felicity Huffman, will premiere on Thursday, March 5.

Earlier that week, “Secrets and Lies” will premiere with a two-hour episode from 9 to 11 on March 1, moving into its regular 9 p.m. hour the following week. Ryan Phillippe stars in this remake of the Australian format.

“American Crime” has an 11-episode run, while “Secrets and Lies” has 10 episodes.

On the midseason front, ABC previously announced that “Marvel's Agent Carter” will begin its run as “S.H.I.E.L.D.” fill-in on January 6, while “Galavant” will take the place of “Once Upon a Time” starting on January 4.

Around The Web

TOPICS#How To Get Away With Murder
TAGSABCAmerican CrimeHow to Get Away With MurderSecrets and Lies

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP