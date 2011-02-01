ABC sets ‘Dancing with the Stars’ premiere, delays ‘Cougar Town’ return

ABC has made a few minor tweaks to its spring schedule, formally setting a premiere for the 12th installment of “Dancing with the Stars” and pushing back (and boosting) the midseason return of “Cougar Town.”
“Dancing with the Stars” will return for its 12th season on Monday, March 21 with a two-hour episode. The season’s first Tuesday elimination episode will take place on March 29.
Tom Bergeron and Brook Burke as set to return as “Dancing with the Stars” hosts, while Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba will be back judging the celebrities, who will be formally announced on Monday, February 28 during “The Bachelor.”
Meanwhile, ABC has made a minor adjustment to the midseason premiere of the comedy “Happy Endings,” a move that will impact the return of “Cougar Town” to the network schedule.
As planned, “Happy Endings” will premiere on Wednesday, April 13, but rather than just launching in its 10:00 time slot, the ensemble comedy will have a two-episode, hour-long premiere from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. that night.
“Cougar Town,” which will be taking a hiatus during the run of “Mr. Sunshine,” will now be back Monday, April 18 with a one-time airing on Monday after “Dancing with the Stars” and will return to Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. on April 20.
BOOO! I love me some PENNY CAN!
Why Are You Booing? It’s getting an airing after Dancing… That’s a good thing if anything
You’re right, HP, my bad.
sorry this NEVER works for ABC. The 9:30 sitcom crashes and burns as all the DWTS viewers switch to CBS. What’s that famous Albert Einstein quote?
If CT couldn’t get more than a 2.0 out of a MF rerun that got a 2.6 last week, the score it gets after a big lead in will make its numbers look more embarrasing, I fear, (and I love CT).
Based on how many originals will be left for MF, this is what I think might have happened. ABC realized that Happy Endings will have a tough time launching out of CT and said give it the MF lead in for the premiere (which is smart). Modern Family will probably be in reruns April 20th ands 27th, before it returns for its final 4 eps in May. So CT would have to re-launch after a MF rerun. Hence I think ABC said we’ll just move the Apr 13th ep to after DWTS April 18th, because I am guessing April 20th CT will follow a MF rerun.
Or I could be completely wrong
These times and dates are confusing, is there an error somewhere? I thought Mr. Sunshine was premiering next week?
Michael – I had “Happy Endings” airing at 10:30 by accident. The story’s been corrected to 10 p.m. Is something is incorrect?
-Daniel
I am looking at TV listings for next week saying that Mr. Sunshine is on after Modern Family on Feb. 9th? Is this changing?
Michael – Does this story say otherwise?
I am looking at Zap2It showing Mr. Sunshine premiering Feb 9th (next week). Is this changing?
Of course not! I am just having problems with comprehension today! It must be the cold!
No worries. I just wanted to make sure the facts here will all correct!
-Daniel
That still leaves one CT episode needing another slot. Since CT was pre-empted the week of The Presidents speech, it will air its 14th ep this week. Two eps the week of April 18th followed by 5 weeks (til end of May Sweeps) of eps on Wed=21 eps.