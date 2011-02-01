ABC sets ‘Dancing with the Stars’ premiere, delays ‘Cougar Town’ return

ABC has made a few minor tweaks to its spring schedule, formally setting a premiere for the 12th installment of “Dancing with the Stars” and pushing back (and boosting) the midseason return of “Cougar Town.”

“Dancing with the Stars” will return for its 12th season on Monday, March 21 with a two-hour episode. The season’s first Tuesday elimination episode will take place on March 29.

Tom Bergeron and Brook Burke as set to return as “Dancing with the Stars” hosts, while Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba will be back judging the celebrities, who will be formally announced on Monday, February 28 during “The Bachelor.”

Meanwhile, ABC has made a minor adjustment to the midseason premiere of the comedy “Happy Endings,” a move that will impact the return of “Cougar Town” to the network schedule.

As planned, “Happy Endings” will premiere on Wednesday, April 13, but rather than just launching in its 10:00 time slot, the ensemble comedy will have a two-episode, hour-long premiere from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. that night.

“Cougar Town,” which will be taking a hiatus during the run of “Mr. Sunshine,” will now be back Monday, April 18 with a one-time airing on Monday after “Dancing with the Stars” and will return to Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. on April 20.