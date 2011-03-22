ABC sets finale dates for ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Castle’ and more

ABC has announced 2010-11 season finale dates for a slew of shows, including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Castle,” starring Nathan Fillion. “Desperate Housewives” will wrap up its seventh season with a two-hour finale on May 15, whereas Thursday, May 19 will be a particularly busy night for tube jockeys.
In a press release put out today, ABC revealed the following season finale dates:
Sunday, May 8:
10:01-11:00 p.m. “Brothers & Sisters”
Wednesday, May 11:
8:30-9:00 p.m. “Better With You”
Sunday, May 15:
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”
9:00-11:00 p.m. “Desperate Housewives” (Special Two-Hour Finale)
Monday, May 16:
10:01-11:00 p.m. “Castle”
Tuesday, May 17:
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Jamie Oliver”s Food Revolution”
Thursday, May 19:
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Wipeout” (Spring Edition)
9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey”s Anatomy”
10:01-11:00 p.m. “Private Practice”
Friday, May 20:
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”
Sunday, May 22:
7:00-8:00 p.m. “America”s Funniest Home Videos”
Monday, May 23:
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (Performance Show)
Tuesday, May 24:
9:00-11:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars The Results Show”
Wednesday, May 25:
8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Middle”
9:00-9:31 p.m. “Modern Family”
9:31-10:30 p.m. “Cougar Town” (Special One-Hour Finale)
