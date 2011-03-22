ABC sets finale dates for ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Castle’ and more

#Dancing With The Stars
03.22.11 7 years ago

ABC has announced 2010-11 season finale dates for a slew of shows, including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Castle,” starring Nathan Fillion. “Desperate Housewives” will wrap up its seventh season with a two-hour finale on May 15, whereas Thursday, May 19 will be a particularly busy night for tube jockeys.

In a press release put out today, ABC revealed the following season finale dates:

Sunday, May 8:
10:01-11:00 p.m.    “Brothers & Sisters”

Wednesday, May 11:
8:30-9:00 p.m.        “Better With You”

Sunday, May 15:
8:00-9:00 p.m.        “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”
9:00-11:00 p.m.    “Desperate Housewives” (Special Two-Hour Finale)

Monday, May 16:
10:01-11:00 p.m.    “Castle”

Tuesday, May 17:
8:00-9:00 p.m.        “Jamie Oliver”s Food Revolution”

Thursday, May 19:
8:00-9:00 p.m.        “Wipeout” (Spring Edition)
9:00-10:01 p.m.    “Grey”s Anatomy”
10:01-11:00 p.m.    “Private Practice”

Friday, May 20:
8:00-9:00 p.m.        “Shark Tank”

Sunday, May 22:
7:00-8:00 p.m.        “America”s Funniest Home Videos”

Monday, May 23:
8:00-9:00 p.m.        “Dancing with the Stars” (Performance Show)

Tuesday, May 24:
9:00-11:00 p.m.    “Dancing with the Stars The Results Show”

Wednesday, May 25:
8:00-8:30 p.m.        “The Middle”
9:00-9:31 p.m.        “Modern Family”
9:31-10:30 p.m.    “Cougar Town” (Special One-Hour Finale)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars
TAGSABCCASTLEDANCING WITH THE STARSDESPERATE HOUSEWIVESEXTREME MAKEOVERGrey's Anatomy

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP