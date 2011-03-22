ABC sets finale dates for ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Castle’ and more

ABC has announced 2010-11 season finale dates for a slew of shows, including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Castle,” starring Nathan Fillion. “Desperate Housewives” will wrap up its seventh season with a two-hour finale on May 15, whereas Thursday, May 19 will be a particularly busy night for tube jockeys.

In a press release put out today, ABC revealed the following season finale dates:

Sunday, May 8 :

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Brothers & Sisters”

Wednesday, May 11 :

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Better With You”

Sunday, May 15 :

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Desperate Housewives” (Special Two-Hour Finale)

Monday, May 16 :

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Castle”

Tuesday, May 17 :

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Jamie Oliver”s Food Revolution”

Thursday, May 19 :

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Wipeout” (Spring Edition)

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey”s Anatomy”

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Private Practice”

Friday, May 20 :

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

Sunday, May 22 :

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America”s Funniest Home Videos”

Monday, May 23 :

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (Performance Show)

Tuesday, May 24 :

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars The Results Show”