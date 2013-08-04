ABC sets midseason premieres for ‘Resurrection’ and ‘The Quest’

As part of an alleged plan to virtually eliminate repeats at midseason, ABC has announced spring plans for “Resurrection” and “The Quest.”

“Resurrection,” which stars Omar Epps, Devin Kelley, Frances Fisher and Kurtwood Smith, will air on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. starting on March 9. The mysterious drama will take the place of “Betrayal” after that series completes its run. ABC is viewing both “Resurrection” and “Betrayal” as limited series.

The alternative series “The Quest” will have a two-hour premiere on Thursday, January 2 from 8 to 10 p.m. It will subsequent settle into the “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” timeslot on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

ABC announced in May that it will be moving forward with a “split season strategy” and that returning shows like “Grey Anatomy,” “Nashville,” Once Upon a Time,” “Revenge” and “Scandal” will also have winter finales, hiatuses and then will return with “few or no repeats” in the spring.

While ABC hasn’t set those winter finales yet, “Nashville” will start its spring run on February 26, followed by “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” the following night. “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge” will return on March 9 with “Resurrection.”