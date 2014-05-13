ABC’s 2014-15 Schedule: ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ slides back, ‘Scandal’ moves up, ‘Black-ish’ gets Wednesday 9:30 slot

ABC announced its 2014-2015 schedule on Tuesday (May 13) morning and a lot of things make a surprising amount of sense.

For example: After noticing that “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” routinely got an audience bump when it wasn't airing opposite “NCIS,” ABC has moved the drama to the 9 p.m. hour on Tuesdays for next season.

For a second example: After not putting either of its family-oriented comedies after “Modern Family” this season, the coveted Wednesday 9:30 slot will go to the Anthony Anderson family comedy “Black-ish.”

And, finally, after over a decade of difficulties on Thursdays at 8 p.m., ABC has just moved “Grey's Anatomy” and “Scandal” up an hour, put the Viola Davis drama “How to Get Away With Murder” at 10 p.m. and made a Shonda Rhimes Thursday.

“Our schedule reflects a judicious mix of boldness and stability,” blurbs ABC Enertainment President Paul Lee. “ABC is finishing the season with momentum — we now have building blocks on every night of the week, and we”re using them to launch our new series. This season we set out to develop passion projects from world-class storytellers and showcase the faces and voices of America. Both plans unleashed a wave of creativity and we're extremely excited about the new slate.”

Let's look at ABC's Fall 2014 schedule night by night, which won't take long, because there's a ton of stability.

For example, your ABC Monday? “Dancing with the Stars” into “Castle.” That's pretty simple, right?

After launching four new shows on Tuesday last year, ABC will only try three this year. The 8 p.m. block goes to the Emily Kapnek “Pygmalion” update “Selfie” and the thought-dreading romance “Manhattan Love Story,” followed by “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” In the 10 p.m. Tuesday Death Slot, ABC will air “New New Amsterdam” or, rather, “Forever,” featuring Ioan Gruffudd as an immortal NYC medical examiner.

On Wednesdays, “The Middle” will lead into transplanted comedy “The Goldbergs,” followed by “Modern Family” and, as mentioned above, “Black-ish.” “Nashville” will stay on Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

As also was mentioned above, Thursdays will be All Shonda All The Time, with “Grey's Anatomy” taking a stab at the 8 p.m. hour, followed by “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder.”

Fridays will find the new sitcom “Cristela,” starring and created by Cristela Alonzo, airing at 8:30 after “Last Man Standing.” “Shark Tank” and “20/20” will close out a night that has been a reliable winner for ABC.

And, finally, ABC's Sunday will remain exactly the same as it has been all spring: “America's Funniest Home Videos” will lead into “Once Upon a Time,” “Resurrection” and “Revenge.”

ABC has already announced that two of its more anticipated midseason offerings will be used as bridge programming, with “Marvel's Agent Carter” taking over between fall finale and spring premiere of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and the musical fairy tale comedy thing “Galavant” doing the same for “Once Upon a Time.”

Also on the shelf for ABC at midseason is the comedy “Fresh Off The Boat” and the dramas “Secrets and Lies,” “American Crime” and “The Whispers.”

ABC”s Fall 2014 Primetime Schedule:

(all times listed are Eastern); new shows are in bold:

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “Castle”

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Selfie”

8:30 p.m. “Manhattan Love Story”

9:00 p.m. “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

10:00 p.m. “Forever”

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

9:00 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. “Black-ish”

10:00 p.m. “Nashville”

THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Grey”s Anatomy”

9:00 p.m. “Scandal”

10:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Last Man Standing”

8:30 p.m. “Cristela”

9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

10:00 p.m. “20/20”

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”



SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “America”s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time”

9:00 p.m. “Resurrection”

10:00 p.m. “Revenge”