ABC’s Fall 2014 Premiere Week includes double-dose of ‘Forever’

On Tuesday (July 15) morning, ABC announced its premiere dates for Fall 2014, a plan that sees the network rolling most of its shows out in orderly fashion over the first two weeks of the Nielsen-set 2014-2015 season.

The major wrinkles in ABC's launch schedule are, at most, minor.

“Dancing with the Stars,” for example, will launch a week early on Monday, September 15. Nothing else will premiere that week.

Then, the following week, the drama “Forever” will get a special Monday airing on September 22 before settling into its normal Tuesday time period the following night along with the return of “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” That means that normal Monday 10 p.m. drama “Castle” will premiere on September 29. And you'll note that Tuesday comedies “Selfie” and “Manhattan Love Story” are also waiting for the week-after, premiering on September 30.

The full Wednesday lineup — “The Middle,” “The Goldbergs,” “Modern Family,” “Black-ish” and “Nashville” — premieres on September 24, while the full Shonda Rhimes Thursday — “Grey's Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” — will premiere on September 25.

Fridays are a bit more staggered. “Shark Tank” will have a two-hour premiere on September 26, joined by the “20/20” premiere. “Last Man Standing” will have an hour-long premiere on October 3 and then “Cristela” premieres on October 10.

“Once Upon a Time,” “Resurrection” and “Revenge” will all premiere on Sunday, September 28, joined by “America's Funniest Home Videos” on October 5.

And that's it for fall premieres!

Check out the full list:

Monday, September 15

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing With the Stars”

Monday, September, 22

10:00-11:00 p.m.”Forever” (Special Sneak Preview)

Tuesday, September 23

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

10:00-11:00 p.m.”Forever” (Regular Time Period Premiere)

Wednesday, September 24

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”

10:00-11:00 p.m.”Nashville”

Thursday, September 25

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Grey”s Anatomy”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Scandal”

10:00-11:00 p.m.”How to Get Away With Murder”

Friday, September 26

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

10:00-11:00 p.m.”20/20”



Sunday, September 28

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Resurrection”

10:00-11:00 p.m.”Revenge”

Monday, September 29

10:00-11:00 p.m.”Castle”

Tuesday, September 30

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Selfie”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Manhattan Love Story”

Friday, October 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Last Man Standing”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (Regular Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, October 5

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America”s Funniest Home Videos”

Friday, October 10

8:30-9:00 p.m.”Cristela”

Yay?