ABC’s ‘Secrets and Lies’ Trailer: Is Ryan Phillippe a child murderer?

Is Ryan Phillippe a child murderer?

ABC has released the first trailer for their forthcoming midseason drama “Secrets & Lies,” in which the “Damages” thesp stars as Ben Garner, a family man who becomes the prime suspect in the death of a five-year-old boy. Leading the charge is hardened detective Andrea Cornell (Juliette Lewis), who appears to be more than convinced of the man's guilt.

Judging from the promo for the drama (based on the Australian series of the same name), it appears that we, as the audience, are supposed to harbor some doubt as to the guilt or innocence of Phillippe's character – an interesting way to go, even if the network's official synopsis for the series states that Phillippe's character begins searching for the “real killer” in order to clear his name (indicating that he is indeed being wrongfully targeted).

In any event, I'm looking forward to lots of juicy Ryan Phillippe vs. Juliette Lewis showdowns here…all of which I'm expecting Juliette to win, by the way.

Check out the full trailer below, then let us know what you think in the comments.