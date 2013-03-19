ABC’s Wonderland-set ‘Once Upon a Time’ spinoff moving forward

Is “Once Upon a Time” destined to become the “CSI” or “NCIS” of fantasy-driven TV series?
ABC and “OUAT” creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis have brought in writers Jane Espenson (“OUAT,” “Torchwood”) and Zack Estrin (“Prison Break,” “The River”) to help realize a previously-reported spinoff of the Sunday night hit, which will take place in Wonderland and be told through the point-of-view of Alice, according to Deadline. The original plan was to build the show around the character of the Mad Hatter (a possibility addressed by Kitsis and Horowitz in an interview with our own Daniel Fienberg at Paleyfest earlier this month, embedded below), though that approach was subsequently abandoned.
As to which other characters might play a role in the prospective new series, the pilot for which is slated to begin production on April 7 in Vancouver, Deadline cites a recent casting breakdown that lists the following: 1) Amahl, an “exotic, soulful and optimistic” character; and 2) The Knave, “a sardonic adventurer, a man of action, a loner and a heart-breaker.” The spinoff will take place in a “post-curse” world, though similar to “Once” flashbacks will also be a factor – meaning fans may well see “Once” characters including Cora, the Queen of Hearts (Barbara Hershey) cropping up. The show is being eyed as a summer series, bridging “Once”‘s fall and spring segments.
In addition, ABC is reportedly considering an “American Horror Story”-style approach to the show, in that each 13-episode season would boast a brand-new storyline with a beginning, middle and end before rebooting with a new plot. Horowitz and Kitsis, who got the go-ahead on the pilot from ABC head Paul Lee after pitching him on the idea, are currently in the midst of writing a 15-20 page, four-scene presentation with input from Espenson and Estrin. If the pilot goes to series, Espenson – a consulting producer on “OUAT” since the beginning of Season 1 – would likely serve as showrunner.
“Once Upon a Time” has proven to be a solid performer for the network since its debut, averaging north of 8 million viewers an episode in its second season.
Would you be interested in a “Once Upon a Time” spinoff? Do you like the idea of a Wonderland setting? Let us know in the comments.
I definitely think the idea of doing it AHS style will work great! They can tell different and full stories rather than strain themselves to come up with new story lines every season. Can’t wait!
I will watch anything Jane Espenson does. I would watch a Jane Espenson adaptation of the phone book. Phone books do not exist anymore, and I’d STILL watch it.
One was delivered to my doorstop the other day. I tripped over it cursed it on the way to the dumpster.
If Cora is going to be in it, she needs to be in very small doses. Ms. Hershey is a wonderful actress, but the character’s melodrama really took a lot of enjoyment out of OUAT for me this year.
I want Barbara Hershey/Cora in HUGE doses! She should be a regular!
Not only is she a great actress, but can act anything they give her- (like the complete change she made in the last few seconds of Cora’s life!). It’s up to them what they write for her. She’s their Jessica Lange.
To bad Adam Yauch isnt still around….:(
Cora was the best thing about OUAT this year. I no longer watch it since she left. If she’s in this then I’d totally watch. But…Barbara Hershey in small doses? No thanks. I want BIG doses!
Only if Sebastian Stan reprises as Jefferson.