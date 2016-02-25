This ‘Spotlight’ parody truly understands what it’s like to be a reporter in Boston

Maybe I'm just partial to this because I recently was a reporter in Boston (actually during the filming of the great Spotlight itself, which was shot at my former workplace), but this is may be the best Spotlight/Boston parody yet.

Watch as our intrepid reporters gag on Dunkin' Donuts coffee as they discover that Boston is “the worst place in the world,” a “culture-less suburb” full of safety schools, “self-righteous white people” and “casual racism.”

“Jesus, they're all animals,” says the Rachel McAdams character.

“I knew a kid who grew up in Boston. He was really boring,” says the Mark Ruffalo character, mugging and squinting his face off.