‘Absolutely Fabulous’ to return to TV for 20th anniversary with original cast

They’re baaaaaack! BBC America and the Logo network have announced that “Absolutely Fabulous” will be bringing its drunken debauchery back to the American small screen in three new specials tied to the Britcom’s 20th anniversary. The shows will be co-produced by Logo and BBC America (both networks will also be airing the shows. The entire original cast will be returning, including show creator and star Jennifer Saunders, (Edina Monsoon) Joanna Lumley (Patsy Stone), Julia Sawalha (Saffy), Bubble (Jane Horroks) and Mrs. Monsoon (June Whitfield).

Though times have definitely changed since the show about two middle-aged, drug and alcohol abusing PR execs stumbling through London first aired, loyalists to the show will happily overlook some non-PC content to watch Saunders and Lumley’s addled pratfalls. If nothing else, Saffy now has even more ammunition to condemn her misbehaving mom.

Saunders said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate our 20th birthday with all of the original cast. We hope that, like a good bottle of champagne we have grown better with age but lost none of our sparkle. Viewers in the US have been very kind to the show over the years and we are very happy to return on not one but two U.S. channels at once, BBC America and Logo. We fully intend to party like it”s 1991. When we started filming in West London, it was like time had stood still. It was raining. Nevertheless, we are so happy to be working for an audience that has grown just a tiny bit older, like us, but is still willing to let us fall over on TV in the name of PR.”

[Editor’s note: To relive some of the Patsy and Edina magic, enjoy this original music video featuring the cast and clips from the bloody Pet Shop Boys darling.]