Academy reveals eight contenders for 2015 documentary short subject Oscar race

10.20.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

The Academy has unveiled the shortlist of eight contenders for this year's Best Documentary Short Subject race. Voters from the organization's Documentary Branch viewed 58 eligible entries and squeezed it all down to this field from which five will be nominated for Oscar.

Check out the contenders below:

“Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1,” Perry Films
“Joanna,” Wajda Studio
“Kehinde Wiley: An Economy of Grace,” Show of Force
“The Lion”s Mouth Opens,” Tree Tree Tree
“One Child,” New York University
“Our Curse,” Warsaw Film School
“The Reaper (La Parka),” Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica
“White Earth,” Weary Traveler

Nominations for the 87th annual Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015.

