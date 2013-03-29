Academy to revise Documentary Short rules and expand voting branch

Unsurprisingly, considering the minimal theatrical exposure documentary shorts receive even relative to their live-action and animated counterparts, Best Documentary Short annually seems to be the award about which most Oscar watchers (and even some pundits) seem to be the least aware and/or informed. And the same is true within the Academy itself: among the 6000 voting AMPAS members, only a few hundred vote in this particular category.
That was mostly because of a restrictive rule requiring members to attend official screenings of all the nominees to vote. However, as Steve Pond reports, the Academy is scrapping this requirement — just as it did in the Best Documentary Feature category last year. Voters across the Academy will now receive screeners of the five nominees, and can vote after (hopefully) viewing them at their own leisure. The committee-driven nomination process, however, will remain unchanged.
Screener-based voting would appear to give an edge to the most populist nominee, a theory borne out by the most recent winners for Best Documentary Feature (“Searching for Sugar Man”) and the similarly amended Best Animated Short (Disney’s “Paperman”). Admittedly, “populist” is a relative term when dealing with short-form documentary: the field tends to be pretty evenly matched in terms of mass appeal and exposure.
Meanwhile, the Academy is also changing qualification requirements in the category, with an eye to enabling a more globally diverse slate of contenders: the previous system, which required films to have week-long theatrical runs in Los Angeles and/or New York, tended to skew the category in favor of American films. From now on, the Academy will also add top prize-winners from 24 international festivals, ranging from Sundance to SXSW to Melbourne to Krakow — to the mix, as well as Student Academy Award winners.
Most dramatically of all, though nothing has been confirmed yet, plans are afoot to significantly expand the size of the documentary voting branch — which, with 173 members, is currently the Academy’s second-smallest. Branch governor Rob Epstein — himself a two-time winner of the Best Documentary Feature Oscar — claims that there is “great support” for the expansion within the Academy’s Membership Committee.
He tells Pond: “From our perspective, we”ve had a backlog of veteran filmmakers that we felt we needed to bring into the branch. This is exciting, because it gives us the opportunity to invite younger filmmakers and broaden our membership.”
With these changes coming on the heels of last year’s productive if imperfect overhaul of the doc feature category, it’s encouraging to see this once-stuffy branch making such a concerted effort to reflect the growing range and stature of the medium.
Why won’t they retire the shorts categories altogether or at least move them to the technical ceremony or the governor’s program? No one but the people who make shorts cares about them. And I don’t care if you and Kris cares, nobody who watches the telecast cares.
I care a great deal actually.
One of my favorite parts of the season is when Shorts International brings them around my corner of the world.
There’s really no justifiable reason to remove them from the ceremony.
They’re a waste of time. The ceremony could be shorten by taking out the excessive fat — the shorts are the first for the chopping block.
UGH. Stop it with the “ceremony needs to be shortened” complaints. So old and completely unwarranted. For an event that only happens once a year, why the hell should it not be four hours long? I’ll never understand.
The Oscars are the one night where the less famous people in the industry, the ones that work hardest and are paid less, have a chance of some exposure and have their name recognized in front of the entire world and you want to drop that? Ridiculous.
If you want to watch a show dedicated only to suck it up to big stars, watch the Globes or the SAGs.
I second every word jplatt and the dude said.
I don’t see anything in the ceremony as “fat” when it only happens once a year. I’m personally really interested in getting to know these people and there’s certainly entertainment value in their speeches as much as anybody else’s (even more so, I’d argue, since they never get another shot unlike major stars, directors, etc.)
Fine. Keep it and when they’re played off in mid-sentence don’t call it Academy disrespect when they shouldn’t have bothered in the first place.
That doesn’t make any sense. It is disrespectful to play them off if they don’t play multiple other categories off, and it would be disrespectful to cut them from the ceremony. Implying that there’s something hypocritical about that is just nonsensical.
I will never understand the people who claim to be true movie fans and yet constantly want the Oscars reduced to the level People’s Choice Awards starfucking.
Absolutely not. I’ve gone 3/3 on the shorts two years running and I am NOT giving that advantage up.
(Meant to be a reply to /3RT.)